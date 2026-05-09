Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora Arrested by ED in Fake GST Bill Case

Chandigarh: In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sanjeev Arora, Punjab's Minister for Power, Industry, Investment Promotion, and Local Government. The arrest took place at his official residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh, following an extensive search operation.
Arora is considered one of the most powerful ministers in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet and is viewed as the primary link between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the state's industrialists.
The ED action began early Saturday morning when approximately 20 officials arrived at Arora’s residence in eight vehicles.
The ED’s investigation is centred on allegations of large-scale money laundering conducted through Arora’s company. The key findings include:
This is not the minister's first encounter with the agency. In April, the ED conducted searches at the residential and office premises of Arora and his associates in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
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