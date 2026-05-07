7 May 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

BJP Hits Bhagwant Mann with Defamation Notice Over Punjab Blast Remarks

Following the blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann levelled serious allegations against the BJP.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 07, 2026

Defamation Notice Issued to Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann Gets Defamation Notice from BJP Over Punjab Blast Claims (AI Image, ChatGpt)

Politics has intensified in Punjab following the recent blasts in the state. On one hand, the state government is under fire from the opposition over law and order, and on the other, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks have sparked a fresh controversy. BJP leader Tarun Chugh has now sent a defamation notice to the Chief Minister, demanding a public apology.

What is the matter?

Following the blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann levelled serious allegations against the BJP. He stated that in states where the BJP wishes to contest elections, attempts are first made to disturb the atmosphere. Mann alleged that small blasts are orchestrated to pursue a politics of dividing people along religious and caste lines. The BJP responded with strong objections to these remarks.

The Details

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister through his lawyer on Thursday. The notice stated that Bhagwant Mann had made extremely serious and inflammatory allegations against the BJP without any evidence.

The party contended that such statements were an attempt to damage the BJP's image and had hurt the sentiments of crores of party workers. The notice demanded that the Chief Minister retract his statement and offer a public apology within seven days, with a warning that failure to do so would result in a defamation suit, along with action under provisions relating to the spread of false information and other legal clauses.

The BJP also noted in its notice that the Punjab Police and the DGP had already indicated that foreign elements and an alleged ISI-backed network may be behind these incidents, making it irresponsible to blame the BJP before the investigation is complete.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime

Published on:

07 May 2026 03:42 pm

News / National News / BJP Hits Bhagwant Mann with Defamation Notice Over Punjab Blast Remarks

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Suvendu Adhikari’s Personal Secretary Chandranath Rath Gunned Down in West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence

suvendu adhikari's pa chandranath rath murdered in bengal
National News

KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid deliberations over Kerala CM post

National News

Two Blasts Rock Punjab Overnight; Explosions Reported Outside BSF Headquarters and Military Camp

Blast in Punjab
National News

TVK Leader Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by Just 1 Vote, Defeats Minister and Four-Time MLA

Srinivasa Sethupathi won against Periyakaruppan KR by only 1 vote
National News

BJP Instructs Workers to Avoid Sloganeering Outside TMC Leaders’ Residences in Bengal

West Bengal Election Results
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.