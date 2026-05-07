BJP Hits Bhagwant Mann with Defamation Notice Over Punjab Blast Remarks

Bhagwant Mann Gets Defamation Notice from BJP Over Punjab Blast Claims (AI Image, ChatGpt)
Politics has intensified in Punjab following the recent blasts in the state. On one hand, the state government is under fire from the opposition over law and order, and on the other, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's remarks have sparked a fresh controversy. BJP leader Tarun Chugh has now sent a defamation notice to the Chief Minister, demanding a public apology.
What is the matter?
Following the blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann levelled serious allegations against the BJP. He stated that in states where the BJP wishes to contest elections, attempts are first made to disturb the atmosphere. Mann alleged that small blasts are orchestrated to pursue a politics of dividing people along religious and caste lines. The BJP responded with strong objections to these remarks.
The Details
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister through his lawyer on Thursday. The notice stated that Bhagwant Mann had made extremely serious and inflammatory allegations against the BJP without any evidence.
The party contended that such statements were an attempt to damage the BJP's image and had hurt the sentiments of crores of party workers. The notice demanded that the Chief Minister retract his statement and offer a public apology within seven days, with a warning that failure to do so would result in a defamation suit, along with action under provisions relating to the spread of false information and other legal clauses.
The BJP also noted in its notice that the Punjab Police and the DGP had already indicated that foreign elements and an alleged ISI-backed network may be behind these incidents, making it irresponsible to blame the BJP before the investigation is complete.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending