BJP Instructs Workers to Avoid Sloganeering Outside TMC Leaders’ Residences in Bengal

West Bengal Election Results 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a new record in the West Bengal Assembly election results, ousting Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.
As trends show the BJP has secured a majority, party workers across Bengal have begun celebrations. Amidst this, the BJP has issued a directive for its workers. The BJP central leadership has strictly instructed workers not to engage in sloganeering or demonstrations outside the homes of TMC leaders. This instruction aims to reduce political tension and ensure that protests remain disciplined.
In the initial counting trends of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained a massive lead. The party is currently leading in 161 out of 294 seats. These figures bring the BJP very close to forming a government in the state for the first time, appearing successful in penetrating the long-standing stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
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