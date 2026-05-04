Election Results 2026: Counting Underway in Five States; Find Out the Seat Requirements for a Majority

West Bengal is receiving the most attention. Voting for a total of 293 seats was conducted in two phases here. In the first phase on 23 April, votes were cast for 152 seats, while in the second phase on 29 April, polling took place for 142 seats. This time, record voting of over 92 per cent was recorded. This is considered the highest figure in the state's history. The contest is also interesting. On one side, Mamata Banerjee is trying to bring her party, the TMC, to power for the fourth consecutive time, while on the other, the BJP is in the field with full strength. Special focus is on the Bhawanipur seat, where Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari are face-to-face.