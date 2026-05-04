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Election Results 2026: Counting Underway in Five States; Find Out the Seat Requirements for a Majority

Election Results 2026: Counting unfolds across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry; check the seat requirements for a majority in each state.

2 min read

Kolkata

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Patrika Desk

May 04, 2026

Assembly Election 2026

Assembly Election 2026: It will be decided today in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry to whom the public will hand over the command of these states. The most interesting contest is being seen in Bengal. While Mamata Banerjee is asserting her claim to come to power for the fourth time, the BJP is attempting to breach this fortress for the first time. In Assam, the BJP is confident of victory. The contest is also intense in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Let us look at how many seats are required to form a government in each state.

Seat Table

StateTotal SeatsSeats Required for Majority
West Bengal293148
Assam12664
Tamil Nadu234118
Kerala14071
Puducherry3016

West Bengal

West Bengal is receiving the most attention. Voting for a total of 293 seats was conducted in two phases here. In the first phase on 23 April, votes were cast for 152 seats, while in the second phase on 29 April, polling took place for 142 seats. This time, record voting of over 92 per cent was recorded. This is considered the highest figure in the state's history. The contest is also interesting. On one side, Mamata Banerjee is trying to bring her party, the TMC, to power for the fourth consecutive time, while on the other, the BJP is in the field with full strength. Special focus is on the Bhawanipur seat, where Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari are face-to-face.

Assam

Regarding Assam, voting for 126 seats took place in a single phase on 9 April. Over 85 per cent polling was recorded in the state, which is considered very significant. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP is trying to score a hat-trick of victories. Meanwhile, the Congress is also hoping for a comeback after being out of power for a long time.

Tamil Nadu

The contest in Tamil Nadu in South India is no less interesting. Voting for 234 seats took place here on 23 April, and the voting percentage reached 85.14. Currently, the DMK government under the leadership of MK Stalin is in power in the state. In the opposition camp is the AIADMK and BJP alliance, while actor Thalapathy Vijay's new party, the TVK, is also trying to make the contest triangular.

Kerala

In Kerala, votes were also cast in a single phase on 9 April. There are a total of 140 seats here, and the polling percentage was 78.27. The LDF government led by P. Vijayan is in power in the state and is trying to return once again.

Puducherry

Meanwhile, in the Union Territory of Puducherry, voting for 30 seats also took place on 9 April. A voting turnout of around 90 per cent was recorded here, which is very encouraging. Currently, the NDA alliance government is in power here, led by Rangaswamy.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

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Published on:

04 May 2026 08:45 am

News / National News / Election Results 2026: Counting Underway in Five States; Find Out the Seat Requirements for a Majority

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