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Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Submerged in 20 Feet of Water; Death Toll Rises to Nine

Nine dead in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam cruise accident. Special teams from Kolkata and Army join rescue as the vessel remains submerged in 20ft of water.

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Jabalpur

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Patrika Desk

May 01, 2026

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise boat submerged in 20-foot-deep water

Jabalpur: The death toll in the Bargi Dam cruise accident continues to rise. Five more bodies were recovered on Friday morning, bringing the confirmed number of deceased to nine. More than a dozen people are reportedly still missing, with several individuals believed to be trapped inside the vessel.

The cruise ship is currently submerged at a depth of approximately 20 feet. Efforts are underway to retrieve the vessel as quickly as possible, involving the Army alongside specialised teams. Hydraulic machines and Poclain excavators are being utilised in the recovery operation, and a specialist team has been summoned from Kolkata to assist.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operation Continues

Following the accident on Thursday evening, rescue efforts were hampered by fading light. While SDRF teams arranged for lighting, the rocky terrain made the task significantly difficult. Additional resources were deployed to provide further illumination. Various agencies conducted rescue operations late into the night, supported by local residents.

Senior Officials Inspect the Site

As news of the tragedy spread, large crowds from Bargi Nagar gathered at the scene. DIG Atul Singh reached the submerged cruise via motorboat to conduct an inspection and formulate a recovery plan. Despite the onset of rain and strong winds during the team's deployment, crowds remained at the site.

Specialised Teams Deployed from Kolkata and Hyderabad

Nine bodies have been recovered to date, and efforts to reach the remaining tourists continue. Given the gravity of the situation, a special paramilitary team from Kolkata has already arrived in Jabalpur. The Army remains stationed at the site alongside national-level teams. According to the local administration, a special team and a helicopter have also been requested from Hyderabad to assist the ongoing operations involving hydraulic machinery.

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Published on:

01 May 2026 12:53 pm

News / National News / Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Submerged in 20 Feet of Water; Death Toll Rises to Nine

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