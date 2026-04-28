Shocking Video: Odisha man unearths sister’s skeleton for bank withdrawal after being told to bring account holder

KEONJHAR, ODISHA – A shocking incident has emerged from the Keonjhar district of Odisha involving a man who carried his sister's skeletal remains to a bank to withdraw money from her account. Jitu Munda, a resident of Dianali village, arrived at the bank with the remains on his shoulder, leading to widespread panic and chaos on the premises.
Jitu Munda sought to withdraw ₹20,000 from the bank account of his deceased sister, Kalra Munda. Despite visiting the bank multiple times and pleading with officials, he was repeatedly told that the account holder must be physically present for the transaction.
On Monday, after facing continuous frustration and failing to navigate the bank's requirements, Jitu exhumed his sister's skeleton from her grave and walked approximately three kilometres to the bank. Upon arriving, he placed the remains on the bank's veranda. The sight caused an immediate commotion, prompting witnesses to alert the police.
Procedural Misunderstandings
Police investigations revealed that Jitu is illiterate and was entirely unaware of banking or legal protocols. He lacked knowledge regarding "nominees" or "legal heirs" and the specific documentation required for such claims. The Station House Officer noted that bank staff had failed to adequately explain the necessary procedures to him, which exacerbated his distress.
Background and Grievance
Kalra Munda passed away on 26 January 2026. Her husband and son, who were the registered nominees for the account, are also deceased, leaving Jitu as the sole potential claimant. Facing severe financial hardship, Jitu viewed the ₹20,000 as essential for his survival.
Following the intervention of the police, the formal procedures were explained to Jitu, and he was assured of assistance in accessing the funds. The skeletal remains were subsequently re-interred in the presence of the authorities.
Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari described the event as the most "shameful" incident of his life. He confirmed that the District Collector has assessed the situation and that the outstanding balance has since been paid to the claimant.
"If any bank official has behaved poorly, action must be taken against them, and they should face strict disciplinary measures," the Minister stated.
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