Shocking Video: Odisha man unearths sister’s skeleton for bank withdrawal after being told to bring account holder

Background and Grievance

Kalra Munda passed away on 26 January 2026. Her husband and son, who were the registered nominees for the account, are also deceased, leaving Jitu as the sole potential claimant. Facing severe financial hardship, Jitu viewed the ₹20,000 as essential for his survival.

Following the intervention of the police, the formal procedures were explained to Jitu, and he was assured of assistance in accessing the funds. The skeletal remains were subsequently re-interred in the presence of the authorities.