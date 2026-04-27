Heavy Rain Forecast for 28, 29, and 30 April; IMD Issues Alert for Multiple States

Changes in weather patterns have been observed across the country following the onset of the pre-monsoon season. While the 2025 monsoon season saw excellent rainfall, leading experts to predict heavy rains for 2026, recent reports suggest that El Niño may influence this year's precipitation. Amidst these conditions, pre-monsoon activity is expected to intensify. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on 28, 29, and 30 April.