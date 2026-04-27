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Heavy Rain Forecast for 28, 29, and 30 April; IMD Issues Alert for Multiple States

IMD issues heavy rain alerts for 28-30 April. Pre-monsoon storms, 50 km/h winds, and hail forecast for Northwest, Central, South, and Northeast regions.

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Apr 27, 2026

IMD issues Heavy Rain Alert

Changes in weather patterns have been observed across the country following the onset of the pre-monsoon season. While the 2025 monsoon season saw excellent rainfall, leading experts to predict heavy rains for 2026, recent reports suggest that El Niño may influence this year's precipitation. Amidst these conditions, pre-monsoon activity is expected to intensify. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on 28, 29, and 30 April.

Northwest India

The IMD has issued an alert for Northwest India, forecasting heavy rain in several parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh on 28, 29, and 30 April. Light rain is also expected in various locations. The alert includes gusty winds at speeds of 30–40 km/h, dust storms, and thunderstorms. Additionally, hailstorms are likely in certain areas.

East and Central India

Weather changes are anticipated across East and Central India. The IMD has issued an alert for heavy to light rainfall on 28, 29, and 30 April in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Certain districts are expected to experience strong winds at speeds of 30–50 km/h, dust storms, lightning, and hailstorms.

South India

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for South India, predicting significant rainfall on 28, 29, and 30 April in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal, and Rayalaseema. During this period, alerts for lightning and high-speed winds ranging from 30–50 km/h have been issued for several locations.

Northeast India

Pre-monsoon activity will also impact Northeast India. An IMD alert has been issued for heavy rain on 28, 29, and 30 April in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland. There is a likelihood of strong winds, dust storms, and lightning in various parts of the region.

West India

The effects of changing weather will be visible in West India as well. The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rain in parts of Maharashtra on 28, 29, and 30 April. The forecast also includes alerts for strong winds and dust storms during this period.

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Published on:

27 Apr 2026 03:50 pm

News / National News / Heavy Rain Forecast for 28, 29, and 30 April; IMD Issues Alert for Multiple States

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