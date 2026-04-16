Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Toll Booths to be Replaced by Sensor-Based Tax Collection

Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur: Significant relief is on the way for motorists travelling on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway-48. This busy motorway will soon be transformed into a toll booth-free corridor, eliminating the need for travellers to stop at toll plazas. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working rapidly towards this goal, with preparations to implement a multi-lane free-flow tolling system now complete. Once this new system is in place, vehicle movement will continue without interruption, significantly reducing traffic congestion.
The installation of the necessary hardware for this system is nearly finished. NHAI plans to launch this as a pilot project by the end of the year. The project includes the Daulatpura toll plaza in Jaipur, as well as the Shahjahanpur and Manoharpur plazas. A private telecoms company has been tasked with the operational and technical management of these plazas for the next five years. The project is estimated to cost approximately 100 crore rupees per toll plaza.
Under the new technology, there will be no barriers at toll plazas; instead, specialised gantries (structures) have been installed over the highway. Sensors and high-resolution cameras on the first gantry will scan the number plates of passing vehicles, and the toll charges will be automatically deducted from the Fastag account based on the vehicle category. This system is so advanced that it can accurately identify vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h. A second gantry will serve to confirm the payment.
If a vehicle's Fastag has an insufficient balance, an e-notice will be issued to the respective vehicle owner. Failure to make the payment within the stipulated time will result in the vehicle being blacklisted on the RTO portal, which could lead to difficulties in accessing various services in the future.
"The multi-lane free-flow tolling system is a modern, Artificial Intelligence-based technology already in use in countries such as Dubai, Singapore, and the USA. In Rajasthan, this is being implemented for the first time on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, which will offer travellers a faster, smoother, and uninterrupted journey." — Mahendra Chawla, Technical Manager, Regional Office, NHAI Jaipur
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