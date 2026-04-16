16 April 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Toll Booths to be Replaced by Sensor-Based Tax Collection

NHAI is preparing to transform the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway (NH-48) into a toll booth-free corridor, using automated technology to ensure seamless travel and reduced congestion for motorists.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 16, 2026

Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza

Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur: Significant relief is on the way for motorists travelling on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway-48. This busy motorway will soon be transformed into a toll booth-free corridor, eliminating the need for travellers to stop at toll plazas. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working rapidly towards this goal, with preparations to implement a multi-lane free-flow tolling system now complete. Once this new system is in place, vehicle movement will continue without interruption, significantly reducing traffic congestion.

The installation of the necessary hardware for this system is nearly finished. NHAI plans to launch this as a pilot project by the end of the year. The project includes the Daulatpura toll plaza in Jaipur, as well as the Shahjahanpur and Manoharpur plazas. A private telecoms company has been tasked with the operational and technical management of these plazas for the next five years. The project is estimated to cost approximately 100 crore rupees per toll plaza.

Toll collection even at 200km/h

Under the new technology, there will be no barriers at toll plazas; instead, specialised gantries (structures) have been installed over the highway. Sensors and high-resolution cameras on the first gantry will scan the number plates of passing vehicles, and the toll charges will be automatically deducted from the Fastag account based on the vehicle category. This system is so advanced that it can accurately identify vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h. A second gantry will serve to confirm the payment.

Vehicles to be Blacklisted for Non-Payment

If a vehicle's Fastag has an insufficient balance, an e-notice will be issued to the respective vehicle owner. Failure to make the payment within the stipulated time will result in the vehicle being blacklisted on the RTO portal, which could lead to difficulties in accessing various services in the future.

Technology Already in Use Abroad

"The multi-lane free-flow tolling system is a modern, Artificial Intelligence-based technology already in use in countries such as Dubai, Singapore, and the USA. In Rajasthan, this is being implemented for the first time on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, which will offer travellers a faster, smoother, and uninterrupted journey." — Mahendra Chawla, Technical Manager, Regional Office, NHAI Jaipur

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

jaipur

Published on:

16 Apr 2026 09:48 am

News / National News / Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Toll Booths to be Replaced by Sensor-Based Tax Collection

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Delhi Fire: 3 Dead, Including Child, in Massive Rohini Warehouse Blaze

Delhi Rohini Fire update
National News

Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Expected on April 14–17, Weather Department Warns These States

Heavy rain alert
National News

Singer Kailash Kher's Name Used in ₹3 Lakh Fraud, Case Registered

Kailash Kher
National News

Conspiracy to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi Was Being Plotted, Accused Had Contacted CIA

pm modi
National News

11 Injured, Including 2-Month-Old Baby, in Cylinder Blast in Haryana; Seven Children Critical

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.