Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Toll Booths to be Replaced by Sensor-Based Tax Collection

Under the new technology, there will be no barriers at toll plazas; instead, specialised gantries (structures) have been installed over the highway. Sensors and high-resolution cameras on the first gantry will scan the number plates of passing vehicles, and the toll charges will be automatically deducted from the Fastag account based on the vehicle category. This system is so advanced that it can accurately identify vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h. A second gantry will serve to confirm the payment.