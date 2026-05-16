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Court Sentences Azam Khan to 2 Years in Jail; Convicted of Making Offensive Comments Against DM

Rampur MP/MLA court sentences SP leader Azam Khan to 2 years in prison and fines him ₹5,000 for offensive remarks against the DM in 2019.

2 min read

Rampur

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Patrika Desk

May 16, 2026

Azam Khan को अदालत ने ठहराया दोषी

Court Sentences Azam Khan to 2 Years in Jail

Azam Khan News: The MP/MLA court in Rampur has convicted senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case involving a controversial statement made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The court has sentenced Azam Khan to 2 years in prison in connection with this case. Along with this, a fine of 5,000 rupees has also been imposed on him. Following the court's decision, discussions have intensified within political circles.

What is the Entire Case?

This case was registered during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. It is alleged that while delivering a speech at an election rally, Azam Khan made offensive remarks regarding the then District Magistrate (DM). The administration strongly objected to his statement, after which a case was registered against him.

According to the prosecution, Azam Khan had said during the election rally, "Do not fear these 'Collector Palector', they are salaried employees... I will make them clean Mayawati ji's shoes...". This statement was deemed defamatory against government officials.

What Did the Court Say?

The hearing of the case was underway in the MP/MLA court of Rampur. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court found Azam Khan guilty. The court stated that using such language against officials from a public platform is wrong. Following this, the court sentenced him to 2 years in prison and imposed a fine of 5,000 rupees.

Political Activity Escalates After the Verdict

Following the court's decision, political activity in the state has intensified. Supporters of the Samajwadi Party are giving mixed reactions to this verdict, whilst opposition parties are calling it a victory for the law. It is believed that this decision could also impact Azam Khan's political activities in the times ahead.

Azam Khan Has Been in Controversies Before

Azam Khan has previously been in the news for several controversial statements and cases. Multiple lawsuits are registered against him in various cases. However, the Samajwadi Party has consistently appeared to stand in his support. Now, following this fresh verdict, Azam Khan is back in the headlines once again.

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Published on:

16 May 2026 02:56 pm

News / National News / Court Sentences Azam Khan to 2 Years in Jail; Convicted of Making Offensive Comments Against DM

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