Court Sentences Azam Khan to 2 Years in Jail; Convicted of Making Offensive Comments Against DM

Azam Khan News: The MP/MLA court in Rampur has convicted senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case involving a controversial statement made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The court has sentenced Azam Khan to 2 years in prison in connection with this case. Along with this, a fine of 5,000 rupees has also been imposed on him. Following the court's decision, discussions have intensified within political circles.