Pune: Bomb with 7-Hour Timer Found on Hospital Premises Defused; ATS Investigating

Preliminary probes indicate that the device found in the hospital was an active bomb containing explosive material and a running timer. Security agencies are currently investigating the matter.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated:

"At around 8:00 pm on Wednesday, the police received information that a bomb-like device had been found on the hospital premises. The police team, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, reached the spot immediately. Following the established protocol, the squad removed the device and took it to an open field at the Gliding Centre. The bomb has been successfully neutralised."

He further added that all teams have been mobilised to investigate the case. The Pune City Police, local police station, Crime Branch, and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are jointly probing the matter from all possible angles.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, NCP MLA Chetan Vitthal Tupe said: "A bomb was planted inside the hospital, which has been successfully neutralised by the police and the bomb squad. Currently, there is no cause for panic. A thorough search of the entire hospital building and the surrounding premises has been conducted, and there is no longer any danger. However, this was indeed a live explosive device. Had there been an explosion, the consequences could have been severe. The police and administration have launched an investigation, which includes reviewing CCTV footage. Every aspect is being examined, and the police will share information once the probe is complete."