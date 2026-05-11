Pre-Monsoon Activity to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Likely on 12, 13, 14 and 15 May, IMD Issues Alert for Several States

Weather conditions across the country have changed following the arrival of pre-monsoon activity. Several states have once again started witnessing rainfall, with intermittent showers continuing in many areas. Some time ago, weather experts had predicted good rainfall in 2026, as the 2025 monsoon season recorded excellent rainfall and several states saw rains that broke previous records. However, the possibility of the impact of El Niño still remains. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activity is now expected to intensify across the country. In view of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 12, 13, 14 and 15 May in several states.