Pre-Monsoon Activity to Intensify: Heavy Rainfall Likely on 12, 13, 14 and 15 May, IMD Issues Alert for Several States

IMD issues Heavy rain alert
Weather conditions across the country have changed following the arrival of pre-monsoon activity. Several states have once again started witnessing rainfall, with intermittent showers continuing in many areas. Some time ago, weather experts had predicted good rainfall in 2026, as the 2025 monsoon season recorded excellent rainfall and several states saw rains that broke previous records. However, the possibility of the impact of El Niño still remains. Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activity is now expected to intensify across the country. In view of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 12, 13, 14 and 15 May in several states.
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely on 12, 13, 14 and 15 May in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The IMD has also issued an alert for light rainfall on 12, 13, 14 and 15 May in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, with widespread showers expected.
The IMD has also issued an alert for strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in rain-affected states across north-western, western, eastern, central, southern and north-eastern India between 12 and 15 May.
According to the department, wind speeds are expected to range from 30 to 60 kilometres per hour across different states. During this period, some hilly regions may also witness hailstorms along with rainfall.
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