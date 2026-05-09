Kolkata Traffic Advisory May 9: Avoid These Six Roads; Heavy Vehicle Entry Banned All Day

Kolkata Traffic Advisory: The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled to take place today, Saturday, 9 May 2026, at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. The ceremony is set for 11:00 am. Numerous VVIPs and VIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to arrive in Kolkata from across the country. All preparations for the inauguration are being finalised.
In view of the VVIP movement, the Kolkata Traffic Police has issued an essential notice detailing which routes will be closed and for how long on 9 May. Additionally, movement on several roads will be subject to restrictions or relaxations as required.
According to the notice, movement will be restricted as needed on several city roads. These include:
If you are planning to travel via these routes today, you may face inconvenience.
A total ban has been imposed on the movement of various types of vehicles for several hours this Saturday. Heavy vehicles are banned for the entire day. From 4:00 am to 8:00 pm, large goods-carrying vehicles are prohibited from plying Kolkata's roads.
Exemptions: Vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, lubricants, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish, and milk will be permitted.
Do not park inside or around the Victoria Memorial Hall area, specifically the stretch of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road. Furthermore, parking is strictly prohibited on:
All types of vehicles, including tram cars, may be temporarily stopped or diverted on roads designated for VVIP and VIP movement. Parking on these specific routes is also forbidden. The notice further clarifies that traffic police on duty may divert any main road or service lane whenever deemed necessary.
Following their victory in Bengal, the BJP is set to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is being held in Kolkata on 9 May 2026. The BJP won 208 seats in the election, marking the first time a BJP government will be formed in the state.
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