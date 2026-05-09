9 May 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Kolkata Traffic Advisory May 9: Avoid These Six Roads; Heavy Vehicle Entry Banned All Day

Kolkata Traffic Advisory May 9: Avoid these 6 roads due to the new government's swearing-in at Brigade Ground. Heavy vehicle ban and parking curbs in place.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 09, 2026

Kolkata Traffic Police Notice

Kolkata Traffic Advisory: The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled to take place today, Saturday, 9 May 2026, at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground. The ceremony is set for 11:00 am. Numerous VVIPs and VIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to arrive in Kolkata from across the country. All preparations for the inauguration are being finalised.

In view of the VVIP movement, the Kolkata Traffic Police has issued an essential notice detailing which routes will be closed and for how long on 9 May. Additionally, movement on several roads will be subject to restrictions or relaxations as required.

Roads with Conditional Restrictions

According to the notice, movement will be restricted as needed on several city roads. These include:

  • Esplanade Ramp
  • K.P. Road
  • Hospital Road
  • Lovers Lane
  • Casuarina Avenue
  • Queensway

If you are planning to travel via these routes today, you may face inconvenience.

Total Ban on Goods Vehicles

A total ban has been imposed on the movement of various types of vehicles for several hours this Saturday. Heavy vehicles are banned for the entire day. From 4:00 am to 8:00 pm, large goods-carrying vehicles are prohibited from plying Kolkata's roads.

Exemptions: Vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum, oil, lubricants, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish, and milk will be permitted.

Strict No-Parking Zones

Do not park inside or around the Victoria Memorial Hall area, specifically the stretch of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road. Furthermore, parking is strictly prohibited on:

  • Khidirpur Road
  • Hospital Road
  • Queensway
  • Cathedral Road
  • Casuarina Avenue
  • Lovers Lane

General Regulations

All types of vehicles, including tram cars, may be temporarily stopped or diverted on roads designated for VVIP and VIP movement. Parking on these specific routes is also forbidden. The notice further clarifies that traffic police on duty may divert any main road or service lane whenever deemed necessary.

First BJP Government in the State

Following their victory in Bengal, the BJP is set to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is being held in Kolkata on 9 May 2026. The BJP won 208 seats in the election, marking the first time a BJP government will be formed in the state.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

West Bengal

West Bengal Elections 2026

Published on:

09 May 2026 09:00 am

News / National News / Kolkata Traffic Advisory May 9: Avoid These Six Roads; Heavy Vehicle Entry Banned All Day

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

BJP Hits Bhagwant Mann with Defamation Notice Over Punjab Blast Remarks

Defamation Notice Issued to Bhagwant Mann
National News

Suvendu Adhikari’s Personal Secretary Chandranath Rath Gunned Down in West Bengal Amid Post-Poll Violence

suvendu adhikari's pa chandranath rath murdered in bengal
National News

KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid deliberations over Kerala CM post

National News

Two Blasts Rock Punjab Overnight; Explosions Reported Outside BSF Headquarters and Military Camp

Blast in Punjab
National News

TVK Leader Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by Just 1 Vote, Defeats Minister and Four-Time MLA

Srinivasa Sethupathi won against Periyakaruppan KR by only 1 vote
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.