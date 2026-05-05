TVK Leader Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by Just 1 Vote, Defeats Minister and Four-Time MLA

Results for the assembly elections across five states, including four states and one union territory, were declared on Monday. In a major upset in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats. Although TVK fell short of an absolute majority, Vijay is expected to become the Chief Minister with support from the Congress and other regional parties. The election produced several unexpected results, most notably the victory margin of TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi.
Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by a Single Vote
In the Tiruppattur constituency, Srinivasa Sethupathi defeated DMK Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan. Periyakaruppan had held the Tiruppattur seat since 2006, winning four consecutive terms. However, in his electoral debut, Sethupathi ended the Minister’s winning streak by a margin of just one vote.
Defeat of M.K. Stalin
Incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also suffered a defeat in the Tamil Nadu polls. He lost the Kolathur constituency to TVK’s V.S. Babu by 8,795 votes. Following the result, Stalin conceded defeat, while Babu pledged to maintain integrity and avoid corrupt practices.
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