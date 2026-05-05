TVK Leader Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by Just 1 Vote, Defeats Minister and Four-Time MLA

Results for the assembly elections across five states, including four states and one union territory, were declared on Monday. In a major upset in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats. Although TVK fell short of an absolute majority, Vijay is expected to become the Chief Minister with support from the Congress and other regional parties. The election produced several unexpected results, most notably the victory margin of TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi.