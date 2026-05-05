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TVK Leader Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by Just 1 Vote, Defeats Minister and Four-Time MLA

TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi wins Tiruppattur seat by just one vote, defeating DMK Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan. Actor Vijay’s party TVK secures 108 seats.

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Chennai

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Patrika Desk

May 05, 2026

Srinivasa Sethupathi won against Periyakaruppan KR by only 1 vote

Results for the assembly elections across five states, including four states and one union territory, were declared on Monday. In a major upset in Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats. Although TVK fell short of an absolute majority, Vijay is expected to become the Chief Minister with support from the Congress and other regional parties. The election produced several unexpected results, most notably the victory margin of TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi.

Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by a Single Vote

In the Tiruppattur constituency, Srinivasa Sethupathi defeated DMK Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan. Periyakaruppan had held the Tiruppattur seat since 2006, winning four consecutive terms. However, in his electoral debut, Sethupathi ended the Minister’s winning streak by a margin of just one vote.

Defeat of M.K. Stalin

Incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also suffered a defeat in the Tamil Nadu polls. He lost the Kolathur constituency to TVK’s V.S. Babu by 8,795 votes. Following the result, Stalin conceded defeat, while Babu pledged to maintain integrity and avoid corrupt practices.

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Published on:

05 May 2026 09:13 am

News / National News / TVK Leader Srinivasa Sethupathi Wins by Just 1 Vote, Defeats Minister and Four-Time MLA

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