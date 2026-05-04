4 May 2026,

Monday

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Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Slumps, Silver Rates Also Fall; Check Latest Rates

Gold and silver prices decline on MCX and global markets this Monday. Check the latest rates for gold, silver, and crude oil amid ongoing US-Iran tensions.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

May 04, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold is witnessing a decline today. (PC: AI)

Gold Rate Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today, Monday, the first trading day of the week. In domestic futures trading, gold traded in the red. During early trade on the MCX, the gold price was seen trading at £150,894 per 10 grams, down by £458.

Fall in Silver Prices

Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a decline today. In the domestic futures market, silver was seen trading in the red. During early trade on the MCX, silver was trading at £250,415 per kilogram, a decline of 0.21% or £522.

Global Gold Prices

A decline is being observed in global gold prices today. On Comex, gold was seen trading at $4,623.10 per ounce, down by 0.46% or $21.40. Meanwhile, spot gold was trading at $4,609.21 per ounce, down by 0.11% or $5.

Global Silver Prices

A mixed trend is being observed in global silver prices. On Comex, the price of silver was seen trading at $76.19 per ounce, down by 0.32% or $0.25. Conversely, spot silver was trading at $75.61 per ounce, an increase of 0.33% or $0.25.

Crude Oil Above $100

Crude oil prices remain above $100. Due to the lack of a concrete resolution to the US-Iran conflict, crude oil prices continue at high levels. However, crude oil was seen trading with a decline on Monday morning. WTI crude oil was trading at $101.6 per barrel, down 0.36% or $0.37. Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading at $108 per barrel, down 0.06% or $0.06.

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04 May 2026 10:33 am

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