Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Slumps, Silver Rates Also Fall; Check Latest Rates

Crude oil prices remain above $100. Due to the lack of a concrete resolution to the US-Iran conflict, crude oil prices continue at high levels. However, crude oil was seen trading with a decline on Monday morning. WTI crude oil was trading at $101.6 per barrel, down 0.36% or $0.37. Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading at $108 per barrel, down 0.06% or $0.06.