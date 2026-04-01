Oil Price Jump: What Happens If the Strait of Hormuz Reopens?

US President Donald Trump's recent remarks have sparked some hope for an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, despite this, crude oil prices saw a 2% increase on Wednesday, April 1. For most of March, following the conflict, oil prices remained above the $100 mark, primarily due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Concurrently, the UAE called for a military alliance to reopen the Strait, and China-Pakistan presented a five-point ceasefire proposal.