Train Ticket Cancellation Rule Changed: No Refund Within 8 Hours of Departure

Ticket Cancellation Rules: Indian Railways has made changes to its ticket cancellation policy. If you cancel your ticket less than 8 hours before the train's departure, you will not receive any refund. If the ticket is cancelled more than 72 hours before the journey, the maximum refund will be given. If you cancel the ticket between 72 and 24 hours in advance, 25% of the ticket price will be deducted. If you cancel the ticket between 24 and 8 hours in advance, 50% of the ticket price will be deducted.