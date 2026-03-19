Gold and Silver Prices Plummet After Attack on World’s Largest Gas Field

The Federal Reserve has decided not to change interest rates for the second consecutive time. The target range for the Federal Funds Rate is currently 3.5 to 3.75 per cent. The market had the same expectation from the Fed. Prior to this, in September, October, and December 2025, the Fed had cut interest rates by 0.25 per cent each time. Meanwhile, due to excessive volatility in prices, there is no demand for gold in the domestic market either. This is causing the prices to fall.