Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices See Decline, Silver Also Drops, Know Gold Rates on MCX

A decline in gold prices is being observed. (PC: AI)
Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. Gold futures also traded in the red in the domestic futures market. On Tuesday morning, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading at ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams, down by ₹331.
Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a decline. Prices are trading in the red in the domestic futures market as well. On Tuesday morning, silver futures on the MCX were trading at ₹2,32,114 per kilogram, down by ₹1265.
A mixed trend was observed in global gold prices. On COMEX, global gold prices traded down 0.01 percent at $4,685.40 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot traded up 0.25 percent, or $11.40, at $4,661.25 per ounce.
Global silver prices are witnessing an increase. On COMEX, global silver prices traded up 0.18 percent, or $0.15, at $73 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot traded up 0.25 percent, or $0.18, at $73 per ounce.
Amidst fears of escalating conflict, crude oil is seeing a surge today, Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, Brent crude traded up 1.27 percent, or $1.39, at $111.2 per barrel. Meanwhile, Crude Oil WTI traded up 2.60 percent, or $2.92, at $115.3 per barrel.
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