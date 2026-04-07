7 April 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices See Decline, Silver Also Drops, Know Gold Rates on MCX

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold is trading in the red on Tuesday. Silver has also been seen trading with a decline. A mixed trend has been observed at the global level.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

A decline in gold prices is being observed. (PC: AI)

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a decline today. Gold futures also traded in the red in the domestic futures market. On Tuesday morning, gold futures on the MCX exchange were trading at ₹1,49,650 per 10 grams, down by ₹331.

Silver Also Declines

Along with gold, silver prices are also seeing a decline. Prices are trading in the red in the domestic futures market as well. On Tuesday morning, silver futures on the MCX were trading at ₹2,32,114 per kilogram, down by ₹1265.

Global Gold Price

A mixed trend was observed in global gold prices. On COMEX, global gold prices traded down 0.01 percent at $4,685.40 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot traded up 0.25 percent, or $11.40, at $4,661.25 per ounce.

Global Silver Price

Global silver prices are witnessing an increase. On COMEX, global silver prices traded up 0.18 percent, or $0.15, at $73 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot traded up 0.25 percent, or $0.18, at $73 per ounce.

Crude Oil Surges

Amidst fears of escalating conflict, crude oil is seeing a surge today, Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, Brent crude traded up 1.27 percent, or $1.39, at $111.2 per barrel. Meanwhile, Crude Oil WTI traded up 2.60 percent, or $2.92, at $115.3 per barrel.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Updated on:

07 Apr 2026 11:37 am

Published on:

07 Apr 2026 11:36 am

News / Business / Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices See Decline, Silver Also Drops, Know Gold Rates on MCX

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Oil Price Jump: What Happens If the Strait of Hormuz Reopens?

Crude Oil Crisis
Business

Train Ticket Cancellation Rule Changed: No Refund Within 8 Hours of Departure

Train Ticket Cancellation Rule Changed: No Refund Within 8 Hours of Departure
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Plummet After Attack on World’s Largest Gas Field

Gold and Silver Prices Plummet
Business

Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by ₹27,000, Gold Also Sees Significant Decline; Buyers at High Prices Suffer Major Losses

Gold-Silver Price
Business

Gold and Silver See Sharp Fall — Why Are Prices Crashing Amid War?

Gold Silver Price: रायपुर में तेल-गैस संकट के बीच सोने-चांदी में राहत, जानें आज क्या है कीमत
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.