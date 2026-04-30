30 April 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Gold Silver Price Today: News from US sparks gold rally, silver prices also rise; check latest rates

Gold and silver prices rise as the US Fed holds interest rates at 3.5%-3.75%. MCX gold hits ₹1,49,259 while silver reaches ₹2,39,472. Check latest global rates.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 30, 2026

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price Today

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a rise today. In the domestic futures market, gold was seen trading in the green. In early trade on the MCX, the price of gold was trading at ₹1,49,259 per 10 grams, up by 0.14% or ₹209. The US Federal Reserve has made no change to key interest rates. On 29 April, the Fed decided to keep the interest rate at 3.5%-3.75% for the third consecutive time. Value buying is being seen in gold following this decision.

However, the jump in gold was limited due to a heavy increase in crude oil prices. On Thursday morning, WTI Crude oil was trading at $110.5 per barrel, up 3.37% or $3.60. Meanwhile, Brent Crude was trading at $125.6 per barrel, up 6.41% or $7.57.

Silver Prices Rise Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a rise today. Silver was seen trading in the green in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX, the price of silver was trading at ₹2,39,472 per kilogram, up 0.51% or ₹1218.

Global Gold Price A mixed trend is being seen in the global price of gold today. On Comex, the price of gold was seen trading at $4,561.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, gold spot was trading at $4,543.80 per ounce, a decline of 0.09% or $4.15.

Global Silver Price Global silver prices are witnessing a rise. The global price of silver on Comex was seen trading at $72.37 per ounce, up 0.38% or $0.28. Meanwhile, silver spot is currently trading at $71.81 per ounce, up 0.73% or $0.52.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Gold Silver Price

Published on:

30 Apr 2026 11:55 am

News / Business / Gold Silver Price Today: News from US sparks gold rally, silver prices also rise; check latest rates

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Prices See Decline, Silver Also Drops, Know Gold Rates on MCX

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Oil Price Jump: What Happens If the Strait of Hormuz Reopens?

Crude Oil Crisis
Business

Train Ticket Cancellation Rule Changed: No Refund Within 8 Hours of Departure

Train Ticket Cancellation Rule Changed: No Refund Within 8 Hours of Departure
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Plummet After Attack on World’s Largest Gas Field

Gold and Silver Prices Plummet
Business

Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by ₹27,000, Gold Also Sees Significant Decline; Buyers at High Prices Suffer Major Losses

Gold-Silver Price
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.