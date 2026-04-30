Gold Silver Price Today: News from US sparks gold rally, silver prices also rise; check latest rates

Gold Silver Price Today
Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a rise today. In the domestic futures market, gold was seen trading in the green. In early trade on the MCX, the price of gold was trading at ₹1,49,259 per 10 grams, up by 0.14% or ₹209. The US Federal Reserve has made no change to key interest rates. On 29 April, the Fed decided to keep the interest rate at 3.5%-3.75% for the third consecutive time. Value buying is being seen in gold following this decision.
However, the jump in gold was limited due to a heavy increase in crude oil prices. On Thursday morning, WTI Crude oil was trading at $110.5 per barrel, up 3.37% or $3.60. Meanwhile, Brent Crude was trading at $125.6 per barrel, up 6.41% or $7.57.
Silver Prices Rise Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a rise today. Silver was seen trading in the green in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX, the price of silver was trading at ₹2,39,472 per kilogram, up 0.51% or ₹1218.
Global Gold Price A mixed trend is being seen in the global price of gold today. On Comex, the price of gold was seen trading at $4,561.70 per ounce. Meanwhile, gold spot was trading at $4,543.80 per ounce, a decline of 0.09% or $4.15.
Global Silver Price Global silver prices are witnessing a rise. The global price of silver on Comex was seen trading at $72.37 per ounce, up 0.38% or $0.28. Meanwhile, silver spot is currently trading at $71.81 per ounce, up 0.73% or $0.52.
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