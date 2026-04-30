Gold Silver Price Today: News from US sparks gold rally, silver prices also rise; check latest rates

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold prices are witnessing a rise today. In the domestic futures market, gold was seen trading in the green. In early trade on the MCX, the price of gold was trading at ₹1,49,259 per 10 grams, up by 0.14% or ₹209. The US Federal Reserve has made no change to key interest rates. On 29 April, the Fed decided to keep the interest rate at 3.5%-3.75% for the third consecutive time. Value buying is being seen in gold following this decision.