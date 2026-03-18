Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by ₹27,000, Gold Also Sees Significant Decline; Buyers at High Prices Suffer Major Losses

Silver futures have witnessed a sharp decline of ₹26,912 over the past week. Gold prices have also fallen significantly, dropping by ₹7,774 during the same period. The downward trend in gold continued on Wednesday as well, with prices trading in the red in the domestic futures market. On the MCX exchange, gold was seen trading at ₹1,55,529 per 10 grams in early trade, down 0.29 per cent or ₹456.