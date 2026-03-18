Gold Silver Price Today: Silver Drops by ₹27,000, Gold Also Sees Significant Decline; Buyers at High Prices Suffer Major Losses

Gold Silver Price Today (File Image)
Silver futures have witnessed a sharp decline of ₹26,912 over the past week. Gold prices have also fallen significantly, dropping by ₹7,774 during the same period. The downward trend in gold continued on Wednesday as well, with prices trading in the red in the domestic futures market. On the MCX exchange, gold was seen trading at ₹1,55,529 per 10 grams in early trade, down 0.29 per cent or ₹456.
This decline is being observed ahead of the decision from the US central bank, the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. However, the fall in gold has been limited due to geopolitical tensions and concerns over rising inflation.
Along with gold, silver prices are also witnessing a significant drop today. Silver was seen trading with a large decline in the domestic futures market. In early trade on the MCX, silver was trading 0.86 per cent, or ₹2175, lower at ₹2,50,938 per kilogram.
Global gold prices are seeing a decline today. On COMEX, gold was trading 0.29 per cent, or $14.30, lower at $4,993.90 per ounce. Meanwhile, Gold Spot was trading 0.29 per cent, or $14.44, lower at $4,991.17 per ounce.
Global silver prices are also witnessing a decline today. On COMEX, silver was trading 0.91 per cent, or $1.16, lower at $78.77 per ounce. Meanwhile, Silver Spot was trading 0.69 per cent, or $0.57, lower at $78.72 per ounce.
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