Two Blasts Rock Punjab Overnight; Explosions Reported Outside BSF Headquarters and Military Camp

Panic gripped Punjab following two separate explosions late at night. The first blast occurred outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar, followed hours later by an explosion near a military camp in Amritsar. Reports indicate that both blasts were of significant intensity.
Local authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in either incident.
Following the Jalandhar blast, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the scene. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory collected samples and evidence from the site.
Similarly, in Amritsar, personnel from the police, army, and forensic departments gathered evidence for further analysis. According to intelligence sources, investigators are examining potential links between these explosions and proscribed terrorist organisations operating through Pakistani handlers and local criminal networks.
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