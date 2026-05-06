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Two Blasts Rock Punjab Overnight; Explosions Reported Outside BSF Headquarters and Military Camp

Two blasts rock Punjab outside Jalandhar BSF HQ and Amritsar military camp. No casualties reported as forensic teams and intelligence probe terror links.

less than 1 minute read

Jalandhar

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Patrika Desk

May 06, 2026

Blast in Punjab

Panic gripped Punjab following two separate explosions late at night. The first blast occurred outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar, followed hours later by an explosion near a military camp in Amritsar. Reports indicate that both blasts were of significant intensity.

No Casualties Reported

Local authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in either incident.

  • Jalandhar: At approximately 8:15 pm, an explosion occurred in a scooter near the BSF headquarters. The blast was powerful enough to set the vehicle ablaze, causing immediate chaos.
  • Amritsar: At approximately 10:50 pm, a second explosion took place near the Khasa camp in the Army Cantonment area.

Investigations Underway

Following the Jalandhar blast, a bomb disposal squad was deployed to the scene. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory collected samples and evidence from the site.

Similarly, in Amritsar, personnel from the police, army, and forensic departments gathered evidence for further analysis. According to intelligence sources, investigators are examining potential links between these explosions and proscribed terrorist organisations operating through Pakistani handlers and local criminal networks.

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Updated on:

06 May 2026 10:00 am

Published on:

06 May 2026 09:59 am

News / National News / Two Blasts Rock Punjab Overnight; Explosions Reported Outside BSF Headquarters and Military Camp

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