Marathi Signboards Mandatory for Shops, Hotels and Offices, BMC Issues One-Month Deadline

BMC headquarters in Mumbai (Photo: IANS)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a major directive making Marathi signboards mandatory for shops, hotels, corporate offices and all commercial establishments across Mumbai. The civic body has instructed all businesses in the city to install signboards in the Marathi language within one month.
According to the BMC, establishments failing to comply with the rule within the stipulated deadline will face action under the relevant regulations.
The decision follows repeated instructions from the Maharashtra government and its ongoing campaign to give prominence to the Marathi language at public and commercial places across the state. The administration stated that Marathi is the identity of the state and must be prominently displayed.
As per the BMC order, all shops and commercial establishments must display their names in Marathi using the Devanagari script. Officials clarified that the Marathi lettering must be of the same size as, or larger than, lettering in other languages so that it remains clearly visible.
The rule will apply to all types of commercial establishments in the city, including shops, restaurants, hotels, corporate offices, retail outlets and other business premises. Heavy fines and punitive action may be imposed on establishments that fail to install Marathi signboards.
BMC officials said that inspection drives will begin across the city once the one-month deadline ends. Action will be taken against establishments found violating the rules.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadigaonkar warned shops and establishments, including five-star hotels and outlets owned by celebrities, to install Marathi signboards within a month. He also warned of “Shiv Sena-style” action if the order was not followed.
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ghadigaonkar stated that Marathi signboards are mandatory under Supreme Court directions and strict action would be taken against violators. He added that Shiv Sainiks would also respond “in their own style”.
He said Mumbai has nearly 9 lakh shops and establishments, of which 5,020 have still not installed Marathi signboards.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending