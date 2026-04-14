Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Expected on April 14–17, Weather Department Warns These States

The arrival of the Pre-Monsoon season has shifted the weather patterns across the country, and the impact is already visible. This shift has triggered intermittent rainfall in several states, providing much-needed relief from the heat. Following the excellent rainfall recorded nationwide in 2025, there are high expectations for a good monsoon this year as well.
However, reports regarding the potential impact of El Niño on this year's monsoon have recently surfaced. In the meantime, Pre-Monsoon activities are set to intensify. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on April 14, 15, 16, and 17.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in Kerala on April 14, 15, 16, and 17. During this period, alerts have also been issued for strong winds and thunderstorms in several areas.
The weather has changed in Karnataka as well. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting that there will be heavy rainfall in Karnataka on April 14, 15, 16, and 17. During this time, there is also an alert for strong winds, dust storms, and lightning in many places.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that on April 14, 15, 16, and 17, heavy rain will occur in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Mahe, Puducherry, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karaikal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and Nagaland. During this period, there is also a possibility of strong winds, dust storms, lightning in many districts, and hailstorms in some districts.
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