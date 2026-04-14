14 April 2026,

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Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Expected on April 14–17, Weather Department Warns These States

Heavy Rain Alert: Pre-monsoon activity is set to intensify across the country, with the weather department warning of heavy rainfall in several states from April 14 to 17.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Apr 14, 2026

Heavy rain alert

The arrival of the Pre-Monsoon season has shifted the weather patterns across the country, and the impact is already visible. This shift has triggered intermittent rainfall in several states, providing much-needed relief from the heat. Following the excellent rainfall recorded nationwide in 2025, there are high expectations for a good monsoon this year as well.

However, reports regarding the potential impact of El Niño on this year's monsoon have recently surfaced. In the meantime, Pre-Monsoon activities are set to intensify. Consequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on April 14, 15, 16, and 17.

What is the weather forecast for Kerala?

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting heavy rainfall in Kerala on April 14, 15, 16, and 17. During this period, alerts have also been issued for strong winds and thunderstorms in several areas.

What will the weather be like in Karnataka?

The weather has changed in Karnataka as well. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert predicting that there will be heavy rainfall in Karnataka on April 14, 15, 16, and 17. During this time, there is also an alert for strong winds, dust storms, and lightning in many places.

Heavy Rain Alert in These States

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that on April 14, 15, 16, and 17, heavy rain will occur in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Mahe, Puducherry, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karaikal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, and Nagaland. During this period, there is also a possibility of strong winds, dust storms, lightning in many districts, and hailstorms in some districts.

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Updated on:

14 Apr 2026 08:47 am

Published on:

14 Apr 2026 08:46 am

News / National News / Pre-Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Expected on April 14–17, Weather Department Warns These States

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