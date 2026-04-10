Singer Kailash Kher's Name Used in ₹3 Lakh Fraud, Case Registered

Singer Kailash Kher: A case has emerged from Mumbai that illustrates how a big name can make the path easier for fraudsters. Young artists, especially those venturing into the film and music industry, often fall prey to such deceptions. This time, a lyricist became the victim of fraud, and the name used was that of the famous singer Kailash Kher. The victim, Chaitanya Govind Kanhaiya, originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mumbai's Oshiwara area, is involved in music and writing.
In December 2025, he met a person named Premal Praful Mehta. This meeting was arranged through an acquaintance, so there was no suspicion initially. Mehta presented himself as someone with direct access to Kailash Kher. He assured Kanhaiya that he could get his song recorded by the famous singer. This is where the story took a turn.
The accused even arranged an online conversation that seemed to be with Kailash Kher himself. During the conversation, it was suggested to contact the manager for the next steps. Everything appeared so genuine that Kanhaiya had no reason to doubt.
After some time, the accused arranged a meeting at R-City Mall in Ghatkopar. Here, citing recording, contract, and other processes, he demanded advance payment. Trusting him, Kanhaiya transferred ₹3.25 lakh to the bank account of a woman named Neeta Saraikar. He believed his dream was about to come true. But the real story began after this. As soon as the money was transferred, the accused broke contact. He stopped answering calls and replying to messages. When Kanhaiya pressed the issue, a cheque was given on January 5, but it also bounced.
When the victim contacted Kailash Kher's manager directly, the truth came to light. No conversation had taken place, and no recording was scheduled. The entire incident turned out to be a well-planned fraud. Following this, Kanhaiya filed a complaint at the Park Site police station in Mumbai. The police have registered a case of cheating against the accused, Premal Praful Mehta, and have begun an investigation. After this incident, the police have clearly stated that if someone demands money by referencing a big name, do not trust them without verification. Especially sending money based on online conversations or fake calls can be a significant risk.
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