Singer Kailash Kher's Name Used in ₹3 Lakh Fraud, Case Registered



When the victim contacted Kailash Kher's manager directly, the truth came to light. No conversation had taken place, and no recording was scheduled. The entire incident turned out to be a well-planned fraud. Following this, Kanhaiya filed a complaint at the Park Site police station in Mumbai. The police have registered a case of cheating against the accused, Premal Praful Mehta, and have begun an investigation. After this incident, the police have clearly stated that if someone demands money by referencing a big name, do not trust them without verification. Especially sending money based on online conversations or fake calls can be a significant risk.