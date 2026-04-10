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Conspiracy to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi Was Being Plotted, Accused Had Contacted CIA

Bihar Police have arrested an accused in connection with an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accused had previously attempted to carry out a major incident.

2 min read

Patna

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Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Apr 10, 2026

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PM Modi’s rally in Asansol

Conspiring to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi: Three youths have been arrested by the Bihar Police on charges of conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader of these youths, Aman Tiwari, had sent an email to the American intelligence agency CIA proposing the assassination of Modi and demanding a large sum of money in return.

Accused Aman Arrested from Buxar, Bihar

The police apprehended Aman in the Simri police station area of the Dumraon subdivision in Bihar's Buxar district. The police are scrutinising the mobile phones, laptops, and other devices of the accused, as well as their contacts. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Buxar, Shubhham Arya, provided this information, stating that intelligence sources had tipped them off that Aman had sent the email.

He had requested 22 days to carry out the assassination of Modi. Following his interrogation, his two accomplices were apprehended. Arya added that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and more details will be provided soon. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Amal Tiwari, has a criminal history. He had previously threatened to bomb the Kolkata airport and was arrested for it.

He Had Conspired to Carry Out a Major Incident in 2022 as Well

Prior to this, in 2022, he had also plotted to damage the Kolkata airport. However, the police had taken timely action and apprehended him. Due to being a minor at the time, he received legal leniency. Now, his name has surfaced once again in serious allegations.

Police Investigating the Matter from All Angles

Currently, the investigating agencies are trying to ascertain if there is a larger network behind this plot. The police are also investigating the case from a cyber perspective. International contacts are also being probed. Security agencies are advancing the investigation by considering every aspect. It is expected that more significant revelations may emerge in this case in the coming days. For now, the entire incident has caused a stir in the area as well as across the country.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

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Published on:

10 Apr 2026 09:07 am

News / National News / Conspiracy to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi Was Being Plotted, Accused Had Contacted CIA

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