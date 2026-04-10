Conspiracy to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi Was Being Plotted, Accused Had Contacted CIA

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Conspiring to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi: Three youths have been arrested by the Bihar Police on charges of conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leader of these youths, Aman Tiwari, had sent an email to the American intelligence agency CIA proposing the assassination of Modi and demanding a large sum of money in return.
The police apprehended Aman in the Simri police station area of the Dumraon subdivision in Bihar's Buxar district. The police are scrutinising the mobile phones, laptops, and other devices of the accused, as well as their contacts. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Buxar, Shubhham Arya, provided this information, stating that intelligence sources had tipped them off that Aman had sent the email.
He had requested 22 days to carry out the assassination of Modi. Following his interrogation, his two accomplices were apprehended. Arya added that the investigation into the matter is ongoing and more details will be provided soon. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Amal Tiwari, has a criminal history. He had previously threatened to bomb the Kolkata airport and was arrested for it.
Prior to this, in 2022, he had also plotted to damage the Kolkata airport. However, the police had taken timely action and apprehended him. Due to being a minor at the time, he received legal leniency. Now, his name has surfaced once again in serious allegations.
Currently, the investigating agencies are trying to ascertain if there is a larger network behind this plot. The police are also investigating the case from a cyber perspective. International contacts are also being probed. Security agencies are advancing the investigation by considering every aspect. It is expected that more significant revelations may emerge in this case in the coming days. For now, the entire incident has caused a stir in the area as well as across the country.
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