Mitchell Starc Set for IPL 2026 Return; Axar Patel Confirms Availability for Upcoming Fixture

Delhi Capitals currently find themselves in a precarious position following a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they were bowled out for 75 runs. With five losses in eight matches, the team sits in seventh place on the points table. In this context, Axar Patel revealed that Starc has joined the squad. Starc had been away from the field since the Ashes series, but he has been granted an NOC effective from 1 May. This implies he could be included in the playing XI for the high-stakes match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).