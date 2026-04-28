Mitchell Starc Set for IPL 2026 Return; Axar Patel Confirms Availability for Upcoming Fixture

Mitchell Starc (Photo - IANS)
IPL 2026, Mitchell Starc Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) fans have received news that could potentially alter the team's fortunes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Following a string of defeats, the squad is set to be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Starc, regarded as one of the world's most formidable fast bowlers. Captain Axar Patel has officially confirmed that Starc is ready for a comeback.
Delhi Capitals currently find themselves in a precarious position following a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they were bowled out for 75 runs. With five losses in eight matches, the team sits in seventh place on the points table. In this context, Axar Patel revealed that Starc has joined the squad. Starc had been away from the field since the Ashes series, but he has been granted an NOC effective from 1 May. This implies he could be included in the playing XI for the high-stakes match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
During the press conference, Axar Patel clarified that while Starc is available, his workload management will be a priority. The captain stated:
"Starc has joined the team and will be available for selection from 1 May. However, we are monitoring his workload as he is returning after a long hiatus. We will play him as soon as he feels fully fit."
Delhi Capitals have six matches remaining in the league stage. To remain in contention for the playoffs, the team must secure victories in at least five of these fixtures. While Starc’s inclusion strengthens the bowling unit, concerns remain regarding his match fitness, as he has not played a professional game since January. Whether he can rediscover his signature pace and rhythm remains to be seen.
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