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Another Massive Blow for CSK: Star Player Ruled Out of IPL Following Dhoni’s Exit

Troubles continue to mount for Chennai Super Kings. Following the setback regarding MS Dhoni, star pacer Khaleel Ahmed has now been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 after sustaining an injury.

2 min read

Chennai

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Patrika Desk

Apr 16, 2026

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out IPL 2026, CSK Injury Update Hindi, MS Dhoni Return Date Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Khaleel Ahmed Injury News, IPL 2026 Points Table CSK, Sanju Samson CSK Batting.

Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad (Photo - IANS)

Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out of IPL 2026: The path through the Indian Premier League 2026 is becoming increasingly difficult for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings. While fans were still waiting for former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to recover from his injury, the team has been dealt another severe blow. Reports indicate that star fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to injury. Although CSK has not yet made an official announcement, a report from the news agency PTI has confirmed the news.

How did the injury occur?

According to the PTI report, Khaleel Ahmed has suffered a quadriceps injury, which is a tear in the thigh muscle. Khaleel complained of pain in his right hip during the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 14 April. Following an examination, it was revealed to be a Grade 2 tear, which will take at least 10 to 12 weeks to heal. This means that Khaleel will not be seen on the field again this season.

Major Update on Dhoni’s Return

There is significant news regarding former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. According to reports, Dhoni is likely to make his return in the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on 23 April. Dhoni has been sidelined due to a calf strain sustained during the pre-season camp. The positive news is that he is now close to regaining full fitness, though he will remain unavailable for the upcoming match against Hyderabad on 18 April.

Chennai’s Journey So Far

Chennai has played five matches so far this season. The campaign began on a poor note with three consecutive defeats. However, victories over Delhi and Kolkata in their last two matches have reignited hopes of a comeback. The return to form for opening batsman Sanju Samson is a welcome relief for the team, though Chennai continues to struggle at 8th position in the points table.

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IPL 2026

MS Dhoni

Updated on:

16 Apr 2026 02:37 pm

Published on:

16 Apr 2026 02:32 pm

News / IPL / Another Massive Blow for CSK: Star Player Ruled Out of IPL Following Dhoni’s Exit

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