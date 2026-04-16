Another Massive Blow for CSK: Star Player Ruled Out of IPL Following Dhoni’s Exit

According to the PTI report, Khaleel Ahmed has suffered a quadriceps injury, which is a tear in the thigh muscle. Khaleel complained of pain in his right hip during the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 14 April. Following an examination, it was revealed to be a Grade 2 tear, which will take at least 10 to 12 weeks to heal. This means that Khaleel will not be seen on the field again this season.