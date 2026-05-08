‘Honey-trap’ Risk in IPL: BCCI Warns Franchises and Players; Strict Rules for Hotel Room Access, Violators to Face Action

In a letter sent to all teams, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia explicitly stated that multiple protocol violations have been observed during the current season. The Board described these incidents as a serious threat to the tournament’s integrity and security. Saikia wrote that all IPL stakeholders are expected to maintain professional behaviour and strictly adhere to discipline and security regulations. He warned that if these incidents are not curtailed in time, they could cause severe damage to the reputation of the BCCI, the franchises, and the entire tournament.