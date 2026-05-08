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IPL

‘Honey-trap’ Risk in IPL: BCCI Warns Franchises and Players; Strict Rules for Hotel Room Access, Violators to Face Action

BCCI issues strict security guidelines for IPL 2026, warning franchises about ‘honey-trap’ risks. New protocols include restricted hotel room access, mandatory movement logs, and bans on franchise owners contacting players during matches.

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

May 08, 2026

IPL 2026

BCCI issues instructions to franchises and players (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI Warns IPL Teams: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a major step regarding discipline and security during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On Thursday, the Board issued a detailed eight-page advisory to all 10 franchises, outlining strict protocols for players, support staff, team officials, and franchise owners.

Strict Action for Protocol Violations

In a letter sent to all teams, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia explicitly stated that multiple protocol violations have been observed during the current season. The Board described these incidents as a serious threat to the tournament’s integrity and security. Saikia wrote that all IPL stakeholders are expected to maintain professional behaviour and strictly adhere to discipline and security regulations. He warned that if these incidents are not curtailed in time, they could cause severe damage to the reputation of the BCCI, the franchises, and the entire tournament.

Key Guidelines Issued by the BCCI

The advisory was issued based on reports from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACU). The new guidelines include several significant changes:

  • Entry Restrictions: A total ban has been placed on unauthorised outsiders entering the hotel rooms of players and support staff.
  • Movement Approval: Before leaving the hotel, players or staff must inform and obtain approval from the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) or the Team Integrity Officer (TIO).
  • Activity Logs: A record of every player’s activity will be maintained. Prior information regarding any private or recreational activity outside the hotel must be provided to the team manager.

Restrictions on Franchise Owners

The Board also expressed displeasure over the conduct of franchise owners. Some owners were found attempting to speak with players, hug them, or enter the dugout and dressing room during live matches. The BCCI has identified this as a clear violation of protocol.

  • No Direct Contact: Franchise owners or their representatives will no longer be permitted to have direct contact with players and team officials during matches. They must strictly follow the ‘Players and Match Officials Access’ (PMOA) protocol.

Other Important Warnings

  • Targeting Risks: Referring to incidents of ‘honey traps’ and the targeting of players, the Board has asked all franchises to remain vigilant.
  • Vaping Ban: E-cigarettes and vaping have been completely prohibited at IPL venues, dressing rooms, dugouts, and team hotels.

Timeline for Implementation

The BCCI has instructed team managers and franchise officials to convene a meeting with players and staff within 48 hours to inform them of the new rules. They must obtain written confirmation from everyone pledging to follow them. The Board issued a clear warning that rule violations will result in strict action, which may include show-cause notices, financial penalties, suspension for the current or next season, and, in serious cases, involvement of legal agencies. The BCCI will conduct periodic audits to ensure all franchises are complying with these guidelines.

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IPL 2026

Published on:

08 May 2026 02:43 pm

News / IPL / ‘Honey-trap’ Risk in IPL: BCCI Warns Franchises and Players; Strict Rules for Hotel Room Access, Violators to Face Action

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