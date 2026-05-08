‘Honey-trap’ Risk in IPL: BCCI Warns Franchises and Players; Strict Rules for Hotel Room Access, Violators to Face Action

BCCI issues instructions to franchises and players (Photo: BCCI)
BCCI Warns IPL Teams: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a major step regarding discipline and security during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On Thursday, the Board issued a detailed eight-page advisory to all 10 franchises, outlining strict protocols for players, support staff, team officials, and franchise owners.
In a letter sent to all teams, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia explicitly stated that multiple protocol violations have been observed during the current season. The Board described these incidents as a serious threat to the tournament’s integrity and security. Saikia wrote that all IPL stakeholders are expected to maintain professional behaviour and strictly adhere to discipline and security regulations. He warned that if these incidents are not curtailed in time, they could cause severe damage to the reputation of the BCCI, the franchises, and the entire tournament.
The advisory was issued based on reports from the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACU). The new guidelines include several significant changes:
The Board also expressed displeasure over the conduct of franchise owners. Some owners were found attempting to speak with players, hug them, or enter the dugout and dressing room during live matches. The BCCI has identified this as a clear violation of protocol.
The BCCI has instructed team managers and franchise officials to convene a meeting with players and staff within 48 hours to inform them of the new rules. They must obtain written confirmation from everyone pledging to follow them. The Board issued a clear warning that rule violations will result in strict action, which may include show-cause notices, financial penalties, suspension for the current or next season, and, in serious cases, involvement of legal agencies. The BCCI will conduct periodic audits to ensure all franchises are complying with these guidelines.
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