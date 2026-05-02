CSK vs MI: Will Dhoni and Rohit Sharma return today? Uncertainty continues as coaches provide fitness updates ahead of Chepauk clash

Michael Hussey said in a press conference on Saturday, "Hopefully, he will return as soon as possible. I don't know if it will be tomorrow or perhaps the match after that, but his recovery is going very well. I know he is increasing his running speed and that was perhaps the only difficult aspect. I think skill-wise, we are very confident about his batting and wicketkeeping, but it was just about ensuring he could maintain good running ability, especially at the end of the innings when he has to run fast for ones and twos. Therefore, as soon as he has full confidence in his calf, I am sure he will give the green light to play."