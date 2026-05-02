CSK vs MI: Will Dhoni and Rohit Sharma return today? Uncertainty continues as coaches provide fitness updates ahead of Chepauk clash

Will former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma be seen playing? (Photo - IPL)
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2026: The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams will look to win this match at all costs to remain in the race for the playoffs. Will former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma be seen playing in this match held at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium?
Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has stated that Dhoni is recovering from a calf injury and will be seen returning to the field soon. The 44-year-old Dhoni suffered a calf injury before the start of the season, due to which he has been out for three weeks. During his recovery, significant work has been done on his speed while running between the wickets.
Michael Hussey said in a press conference on Saturday, "Hopefully, he will return as soon as possible. I don't know if it will be tomorrow or perhaps the match after that, but his recovery is going very well. I know he is increasing his running speed and that was perhaps the only difficult aspect. I think skill-wise, we are very confident about his batting and wicketkeeping, but it was just about ensuring he could maintain good running ability, especially at the end of the innings when he has to run fast for ones and twos. Therefore, as soon as he has full confidence in his calf, I am sure he will give the green light to play."
Hussey mentioned that the final decision to play the IPL match will rest with Dhoni himself. The batting coach said, "As soon as he (Dhoni) has full confidence in his calf, I am sure he will signal that he is ready to play. Currently, we are following his instructions. We are waiting. I think the whole of Chennai is waiting."
Dhoni has not been seen in the Chennai Super Kings dugout on match days. Hussey explained that the wicketkeeper-batter decided not to attend matches to avoid distractions. Some IPL teams allow their players to stay at the hotel, as rules permit only 18-20 players to be present in the dressing room.
Hussey said, "MS Dhoni is truly a team-oriented player. He always wants what is best for the team and he was worried that if he came, it might be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously, the cameras would focus mostly on him. The crowd would cheer for him and other such things would happen. He really wanted the team to just do their job and play their game. Whether this is right or wrong is not for me to decide, but this was the thought behind Dhoni not coming to the matches. Obviously, he is watching everything very closely from home."
He added, "Personally, I love having him in the dressing room. He gives a lot of wisdom and confidence to the rest of the players. So he is obviously present at training all the time and is always a lively person during training, sharing a lot of his experience with the players there, but it was just that he did not want to become a distraction for the rest of the team, which is why he decided to stay away on match days."
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head Mahela Jayawardene stated that Rohit Sharma is gradually recovering from a hamstring injury. Jayawardene said in the press conference, "His condition has improved significantly. He is working very hard to return to the field. It is a daily routine for the medical team and us. We see how he is feeling and what his physical condition is like the next day. We will make a decision based on that. We will see him practising today as well. So let’s see how he feels tomorrow and what advice the medical team gives us."
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