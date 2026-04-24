RCB vs GT Pitch and Weather Report: High-Scoring Game Expected at Bengaluru

RCB vs GT: Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Clash (Photo - IPL)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Pitch and Weather Report: The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT). The clash, held at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, is expected to be a high-scoring affair.
The pitch at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is typically flat and batting-friendly. The surface offers good bounce and pace, allowing the ball to come onto the bat well. Combined with short boundaries and a fast outfield, the match is set to be high-scoring.
The dew factor plays a significant role at this venue. As dew falls in the evening, it provides an advantage to the side chasing; consequently, winning the toss and electing to bowl first is a frequent strategy.
While the use of black soil in recent years may offer some assistance to spinners, the ground remains a batter's paradise. Bowlers might find slight help in the opening overs, but batters generally dominate as the innings progresses. In the eight innings played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, five have seen a run rate exceeding 10 runs per over. Another high-scoring contest is anticipated today.
According to AccuWeather, the weather in Bengaluru on 24 April will be completely clear.
Spectators can expect an uninterrupted match under clear skies.
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