Sanju Samson scripts IPL history, breaks Chris Gayle’s 13-year-old record

This marks the second time in IPL 2026 that Sanju Samson has delivered a match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals, following his unbeaten 115 in their previous encounter. By accumulating 202 runs against DC in the league stage of this season, he broke Chris Gayle's record of 196 runs scored against Pune Warriors in 2013. Samson now sits third on the all-time list for the most runs scored by a player against a single opponent in a single league season, trailing Virat Kohli (209) and KL Rahul (206).