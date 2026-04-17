Shreyas Iyer’s Incredible Catch Goes Viral; Rohit and Suryakumar’s Reactions Say It All

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were left stunned after watching Shreyas Iyer’s catch. (Photo - IPL)
Shreyas Iyer Catch: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026: The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). In this match held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer took a catch that left everyone stunned.
Shreyas's catch is being counted among the finest fielding moments in IPL history. This spectacular moment of fielding occurred in the 18th over of the Mumbai Indians' innings. Hardik Pandya attempted a big hit off Marco Jansen's delivery but failed to time the ball well. Due to the mis-timed shot, the ball soared high into the air and went straight towards the boundary at mid-on.
Iyer leaped into the air to take the catch and flicked the ball back into the field of play before falling over the boundary. Xavier Bartlett completed the catch, and this remarkable relay effort saw Hardik Pandya dismissed for just 14 runs.
Interestingly, this incident occurred right next to the Mumbai Indians’ dugout. Former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who were sitting there, were left stunned by the catch. Rohit Sharma even raised his hands to express his disbelief. After completing the catch, Shreyas Iyer gestured towards the Mumbai crowd, placing a hand to his ear as if asking, “Why have you gone quiet now? Why isn’t anyone clapping?” This confident reaction also went viral across social media.
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