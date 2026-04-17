Shreyas Iyer’s Incredible Catch Goes Viral; Rohit and Suryakumar’s Reactions Say It All

Interestingly, this incident occurred right next to the Mumbai Indians’ dugout. Former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who were sitting there, were left stunned by the catch. Rohit Sharma even raised his hands to express his disbelief. After completing the catch, Shreyas Iyer gestured towards the Mumbai crowd, placing a hand to his ear as if asking, “Why have you gone quiet now? Why isn’t anyone clapping?” This confident reaction also went viral across social media.