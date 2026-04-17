Mayank Rawat: Mumbai Indians’ New Addition After Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Mayank Rawat, MI IPL 2026 Debutant: This year’s IPL 2026 is dominated by young players. Following Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Mayank Rawat is now the talk of the town. On Thursday, Mayank stepped onto the field to play his first IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It is reported that Mayank replaced Rohit Sharma in the side. Let’s look at some key facts about him:
He also holds a "record" for hitting 5 sixes in a single over.
Who is Mayank Rawat?
Mayank Rawat is a young all-rounder for Mumbai Indians, making his debut in this IPL. He played his first First-Class match in 2024. Coach Rajesh Nagar (Delhi) has been training Mayank since 2011.
Mayank Rawat Age | Age gap between Mayank and Vaibhav Suryavanshi Although Mayank is being called a young player for the Mumbai Indians, there is an age gap of about 10–11 years between Vaibhav and Mayank. While Vaibhav is 15 years old, Mayank has now turned 26.
However, replacing Rohit Sharma in the IPL at the age of 26 is a massive achievement.
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