Mayank Rawat: Mumbai Indians’ New Addition After Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Mayank Rawat, MI IPL 2026 Debutant: This year’s IPL 2026 is dominated by young players. Following Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Mayank Rawat is now the talk of the town. On Thursday, Mayank stepped onto the field to play his first IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). It is reported that Mayank replaced Rohit Sharma in the side. Let’s look at some key facts about him: