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Rohit Sharma’s injury adds to Mumbai Indians’ woes; skips net practice after RCB clash

Rohit Sharma hamstring injury update: Will Rohit Sharma be ruled out of the next match against Punjab Kings? After picking up an injury against RCB, Rohit was absent from the net practice sessions. His scan reports have also been inconclusive. Find out what is currently happening in the Mumbai Indians camp and who might take Rohit’s place.

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Patrika Desk

Apr 15, 2026

Rohit Sharma hamstring injury update , MI vs PBKS Rohit Sharma playing status , Rohit Sharma injury scan results , Mumbai Indians news Hindi , Rohit Sharma net session miss , Virat Kohli ankle injury update , IPL 2026 injury news

Rohit Sharma with a physiotherapist (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma Injury: Concerning news is emerging regarding Rohit Sharma after he sustained an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Due to a hamstring strain, Rohit was unable to participate in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) latest net session. Consequently, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over his participation in the upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 16 April.

What did the scan reports reveal?

In what may offer some relief to Rohit's fans, initial reports show no evidence of a serious tear. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the results of the scans conducted on Sunday night remained 'inconclusive'. While this suggests the injury might not be overly severe, Rohit stayed away from net practice as a precautionary measure.

What happened during the match

In the match against RCB at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit was batting on 19 when he strained a muscle while running. Due to the pain, he was forced to leave the field, with Suryakumar Yadav coming in to bat in his place. Although Rohit had been in good rhythm this season, he appeared to be struggling slightly on that particular day.

The impact on MI if Rohit doesn't play

If Rohit misses the match against Punjab, it could heighten the troubles for Mumbai Indians. The opening duo of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton has been providing solid starts, a partnership that may now be disrupted. Quinton de Kock is available on the bench as an alternative, but including him would require dropping another overseas player. The poor form of Tilak Varma, Surya, and Hardik Pandya is already proving to be a headache for the team.

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Published on:

15 Apr 2026 04:03 pm

News / IPL / Rohit Sharma’s injury adds to Mumbai Indians’ woes; skips net practice after RCB clash

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