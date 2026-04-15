Rohit Sharma’s injury adds to Mumbai Indians’ woes; skips net practice after RCB clash

If Rohit misses the match against Punjab, it could heighten the troubles for Mumbai Indians. The opening duo of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton has been providing solid starts, a partnership that may now be disrupted. Quinton de Kock is available on the bench as an alternative, but including him would require dropping another overseas player. The poor form of Tilak Varma, Surya, and Hardik Pandya is already proving to be a headache for the team.