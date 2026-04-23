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Sacked Help Exploits ‘Hidden Key’ to Murder Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter: Accused Trapped in Gambling Debt

Delhi police arrest sacked help for murdering an IRS officer's daughter. Accused Rahul Meena exploited a hidden key to enter the flat to fund gambling debts.

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Apr 23, 2026

Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Case

Domestic help Rahul Meena arrested in Delhi IRS officer's daughter murder case

Delhi IRS Officer Daughter Case: Police have resolved the murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer in the Amar Colony area of South-East Delhi. The accused domestic help, Rahul Meena, was arrested by police from a hotel in Dwarka. Investigation revealed that the accused brutally killed the promising student, who was preparing for the UPSC, for a mere ₹2.5 lakh and some jewellery.

According to the police, the accused Rahul Meena had been dismissed from work only about one and a half months ago. He knew that the officer and his wife went to the gym every morning at 6 am and an extra key to the house was kept hidden in a fixed spot outside the flat. Despite changing the help, the officer had not changed the location of the key, which Rahul exploited to enter the house.

40 minutes of horror

According to CCTV footage, the accused Rahul entered the house at 6:39 am and began threatening the young woman, who was studying, demanding the passcode for the cupboard. When the woman resisted, he first struck her on the head with a heavy object and then brutally murdered her by strangling her with a mobile charger cable, after which he looted ₹2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery from the cupboard. After committing the crime, the accused changed his blood-stained clothes inside the house and left at 7:22 am; although a car cleaning assistant questioned him while he was leaving, he fled the spot after making an excuse.

Criminal trail from Alwar to Delhi

Joint CP Vijay Kumar stated that the accused Rahul Meena was addicted to gambling and was under heavy debt. Shockingly, just one day before committing this crime in Delhi, he had also raped a woman in Alwar, Rajasthan. Fleeing from there, he reached Delhi at night and committed this murder the following morning.

How was the murderer caught?

Following the incident, several police teams scanned more than 100 CCTV cameras. With the help of technical surveillance, the police reached the hotel in Dwarka where he was hiding. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of murder, robbery, and sexual assault.

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Updated on:

23 Apr 2026 11:23 am

Published on:

23 Apr 2026 11:22 am

News / Crime / Sacked Help Exploits ‘Hidden Key’ to Murder Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter: Accused Trapped in Gambling Debt

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