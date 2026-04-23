Sacked Help Exploits ‘Hidden Key’ to Murder Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter: Accused Trapped in Gambling Debt

According to CCTV footage, the accused Rahul entered the house at 6:39 am and began threatening the young woman, who was studying, demanding the passcode for the cupboard. When the woman resisted, he first struck her on the head with a heavy object and then brutally murdered her by strangling her with a mobile charger cable, after which he looted ₹2.5 lakh in cash and jewellery from the cupboard. After committing the crime, the accused changed his blood-stained clothes inside the house and left at 7:22 am; although a car cleaning assistant questioned him while he was leaving, he fled the spot after making an excuse.