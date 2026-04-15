Rajsamand Horror: Intoxicated Husband Bludgeons Wife to Death Following Argument; Arrested Within 12 Hours

According to the police, Narigram Bhil, a resident of Chadana ka Bara, had a dispute late at night with his 35-year-old wife, Kesi Bai, while in an intoxicated state. As the quarrel escalated over her objecting to his drinking, the accused struck his wife on the head with nearby stones, causing her death on the spot. When the deceased’s mother-in-law intervened during the incident, the accused assaulted her as well. The accused had previously assaulted his wife on several occasions.