Rajsamand Horror: Intoxicated Husband Bludgeons Wife to Death Following Argument; Arrested Within 12 Hours

Police and family members present outside the mortuary, Patrika photo
Rajsamand Murder Case: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Chadana ka Bara, under the Taladri Panchayat of the Kelwara Police Station area in Kumbhalgarh, where a husband, enraged by a minor dispute, murdered his wife by striking her on the head with a stone. As news of the incident spread, a sensation gripped the entire region. Following the incident, the accused fled the scene but was arrested by the police within just 12 hours.
According to the police, Narigram Bhil, a resident of Chadana ka Bara, had a dispute late at night with his 35-year-old wife, Kesi Bai, while in an intoxicated state. As the quarrel escalated over her objecting to his drinking, the accused struck his wife on the head with nearby stones, causing her death on the spot. When the deceased’s mother-in-law intervened during the incident, the accused assaulted her as well. The accused had previously assaulted his wife on several occasions.
Hearing the commotion, local villagers reached the spot and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, Kumbhalgarh Deputy SP Gyanendra Singh Rathore and Kelwara Police Station Officer Manmath Adha, along with the police force, arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and moved it to the Kelwara hospital mortuary. Following a post-mortem by doctors, the body was handed over to the family members.
The police have registered a murder case against the accused husband, Naring Bhil, based on the report filed by the deceased's brother, Shankar Lal, a resident of Majera, and have commenced an investigation. The deceased is survived by three sons and a daughter. A wave of mourning has swept the family following the loss of the mother. Meanwhile, the accused husband had fled after the incident.
Following the incident, forensic and MOB teams reached the spot. They inspected the crime scene and collected samples. After the post-mortem was conducted, the body was handed over to the family members. Following orders from high-ranking police officials, a special team was formed to search for the accused. The team arrested the accused, Narigram, a resident of Chadana Wada Taladri, Kelwara Police Station, within 12 hours. The accused will now be produced in court.
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