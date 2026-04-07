Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025 Scam: SOG Uncovers Major Racket, 15 Arrested Including Two Women Across Four Cities and Four Exams

In the BSTC (Pre-DElEd/B.Ed) examination 2019-20, the SOG has also arrested 12 original candidates, 11 of whom are residents of Udaipur and 1 from Bharatpur. According to ADG SOG Vishal Bansal, this fraud was exposed after the arrest of Ashok Saran in the Rohat police station of Pali in 2021. Following this, the SOG registered a case and initiated an investigation.