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Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025 Scam: SOG Uncovers Major Racket, 15 Arrested Including Two Women Across Four Cities and Four Exams

During the SI Recruitment Examination 2025, the Special Operations Group (SOG) has busted a gang involved in having dummy candidates appear for various examinations, arresting a total of 15 accused, including 13 original candidates and 2 dummy candidates.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

एसओजी की हिरासत में आरोपी, पत्रिका फोटो

The accused in SOG custody (Patrika photo).

SOG Rajasthan Action: Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) has busted a gang involved in having dummy candidates appear for various examinations during the SI recruitment examination 2025, arresting a total of 15 accused, including 13 original candidates and 2 dummies. These accused, apprehended from Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Tonk, had been absconding for a long time.

In the BSTC (Pre-DElEd/B.Ed) examination 2019-20, the SOG has also arrested 12 original candidates, 11 of whom are residents of Udaipur and 1 from Bharatpur. According to ADG SOG Vishal Bansal, this fraud was exposed after the arrest of Ashok Saran in the Rohat police station of Pali in 2021. Following this, the SOG registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Fraud Revealed Through Original Documents

During the investigation, original documents were obtained from the office of the Registrar, Departmental Examinations, Bikaner. The signatures and handwriting of the suspects were matched with the FSL, which revealed discrepancies between the signatures of those who appeared for the exam and the actual candidates.

11 Arrested from Udaipur and 1 from Bharatpur

The SOG has arrested Jagdish Gamad, Jivtaram Modia, Laxmi Kumari, Mannalal Bhagora, Mukesh Gamad, Lokesh Kumar, Prem Kumari, Rahul Bodat, Sanjay Kumar Damor, Vikram Kumar, Vishal Kumar, all residents of Udaipur, and Ravindra Singh Musavat (Bharatpur).

Accused in Other Examinations

  • Patwari Recruitment Examination 2021

Pappuram, a resident of Phalso, who appeared as a dummy candidate in place of Phoolsingh Meena, has been arrested from Jodhpur. The accused became a dummy for Rs 10 lakh. Phoolsingh had already been apprehended in the case.

  • Professor Hindi Recruitment Examination 2022

Mahendra Bishnoi, a resident of Jalore, who appeared as a dummy candidate in place of the original candidate Manohar Lal, a resident of Raniwada, has been arrested from Udaipur. The accused has previously appeared as a dummy in place of original candidates for hefty sums in the PTI, Secondary Teacher recruitment, and other examinations.

  • SI Recruitment 2021

Siyaram Meena, a resident of Alinagar in Tonk district, has been arrested. The accused had made a deal for Rs 15 lakh with Hanuman Prasad Meena and had someone else sit in his place for both shifts of the examination held on September 13, 2021. He had illegally passed through this fraud.

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Published on:

07 Apr 2026 08:59 am

News / Crime / Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2025 Scam: SOG Uncovers Major Racket, 15 Arrested Including Two Women Across Four Cities and Four Exams

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