Maharashtra Wedding Horror: Minor Stabs Uncle and Cousin to Death

Wedding Joy Turns to Tragedy in Wardha: Father and Son Dead (AI Image)
A shocking and tragic incident has emerged from the Maharashtra district of Wardha, where bloodshed occurred during a wedding ceremony. A joyous procession turned into mourning when a minor boy attacked his own uncle and cousin with a knife. Both died on the spot, sending shockwaves through the entire area.
According to information received, the Bhalme family's wedding procession in Barbadi village set out with great enthusiasm on Sunday evening, moving forward amidst music and dancing. As the procession reached near the Hanuman temple, the accused nephew launched a surprise attack.
In a swift turn of events, the minor nephew repeatedly stabbed his uncle, Prabhakar Bhalme, and his son, Ritesh Bhalme, with a knife. Both were critically injured. The sudden attack caused a stampede among the wedding guests.
Immediately after the incident, both injured individuals were rushed to Sevagram Hospital in a bloody condition, but doctors declared them dead. Following this incident, chaos erupted at the wedding ceremony, and the atmosphere of joy instantly turned into grief.
This double murder has sent shockwaves across the district. Preliminary investigations have revealed that there had been a property dispute within the Bhalme family for some time. A fight had occurred over the same issue about eight months ago, in which both parties had filed cases against each other.
It is being reported that the minor accused had planned the murder in advance and had even ordered the knife online. He took advantage of the opportunity during the wedding ceremony to carry out this act.
The police have arrested the minor accused in this case and are continuing further investigations. This incident once again highlights the dangerous consequences of family disputes, where bitterness in relationships has claimed two lives and shattered a family forever.
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