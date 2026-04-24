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Five Killed in Fatal Collision in Maharashtra’s Bhandara After Tyre Burst

Maharashtra Road Accident: Five people were killed in a high-impact collision between a van and a trailer in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district. The accident occurred while the occupants of the van were returning to their village from a wedding ceremony.

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Mumbai

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Patrika Desk

Apr 24, 2026

Van Accident in Maharashtra

Accident involving a van carrying wedding guests returning from Bhandara (Photo: IANS/File)

Bhandara: A celebratory return from a wedding turned into a tragedy on Thursday night when at least five people were killed in a severe road accident in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district.

According to police, the incident occurred near Saundad in Pauni Taluka. The accident was triggered when a high-speed van suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a trailer truck moving ahead of it. Five individuals died on the spot, while others sustained critical injuries.

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Konda Kosra area of Bhandara. Following the tyre failure, the van collided with the trailer with such force that the vehicle was completely wrecked.

The deceased have been identified as:

  • Durga Devram Nangre
  • Naina Devram Nagre
  • Shweta Purushottam Nagre
  • Prabhakar Chacherkar
  • Munni Prabhakar Chacherkar

The casualties include four women and one man, all residents of various villages within the Bhandara district.

Casualties and Medical Treatment

Four other passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. Raksha Khelkar, Sneha Giridhar, and Soham Jageshwar Gedekar were admitted to the Bhandara District General Hospital, where their conditions remain critical. Another injured individual, Umesh Bodnalal Sonwane, is undergoing treatment at the Wadala Rural Hospital.

Investigation Underway

Local residents and police reached the site shortly after the collision to initiate rescue operations. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Preliminary findings indicate that the tyre burst was the primary cause of the accident. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and ensure their vehicles are regularly maintained to prevent such occurrences.

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24 Apr 2026 01:00 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Five Killed in Fatal Collision in Maharashtra’s Bhandara After Tyre Burst

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