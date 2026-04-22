Water crisis in Thane: Vehicle washing at service centres banned until 10 June

Water crisis in Thane
Amidst rising heat and falling water levels, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken a strict step to deal with a potential water crisis in the city. The municipal administration has imposed a total ban on the washing and cleaning of vehicles at all service centres in the city with immediate effect until 10 June. This decision was taken in view of the depleting water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city. This ban is expected to remain effective until the arrival of the monsoon.
According to the municipal corporation, the water stock in the dams supplying water to Thane is continuously decreasing. Due to the intense heat, the water level of wells and borewells has also fallen rapidly, leading to fears that the water shortage will increase further in the coming days.
As part of water conservation, the municipal administration has imposed a temporary ban on the washing of all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers at service centres. Currently, this ban will remain in force until 10 June.
Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has given clear instructions to officials to take strict action against those violating the order under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar and Commissioner Saurabh Rao have appealed to citizens to use water thoughtfully and cooperate with the administration so that the city can be saved from a potential water crisis.
The administration has advised shops and commercial establishments to avoid unnecessary water expenditure and adopt recycling systems. At the same time, households have been asked to stop the wastage of water. Citizens have been specifically appealed to avoid habits such as washing vehicles with drinking water, excessive cleaning of courtyards or premises, and leaving taps open.
This step by the municipal corporation is being seen as the beginning of more stringent water conservation measures in the coming time. If the situation does not improve, the administration may take stricter decisions.
Pre-monsoon rains have started in Maharashtra. However, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has given worrying information regarding the monsoon this year. According to the IMD, after seven consecutive years of good rain, the monsoon may remain below normal this year due to El Niño. Rainfall across the country is estimated to be only 92% compared to the average. The monsoon usually knocks on the doors of Mumbai and Thane on 11 June.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending