22 April 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Water crisis in Thane: Vehicle washing at service centres banned until 10 June

Thane Water Crisis: Amidst rising heat and falling water levels, the Thane Municipal Corporation has taken a strict step. A ban has been imposed on the washing and cleaning of vehicles at service centres across the city until 10 June.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 22, 2026

Water crisis in Thane

Amidst rising heat and falling water levels, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken a strict step to deal with a potential water crisis in the city. The municipal administration has imposed a total ban on the washing and cleaning of vehicles at all service centres in the city with immediate effect until 10 June. This decision was taken in view of the depleting water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city. This ban is expected to remain effective until the arrival of the monsoon.

Water depleting in dams, groundwater levels also down

According to the municipal corporation, the water stock in the dams supplying water to Thane is continuously decreasing. Due to the intense heat, the water level of wells and borewells has also fallen rapidly, leading to fears that the water shortage will increase further in the coming days.

Ban on washing all types of vehicles

As part of water conservation, the municipal administration has imposed a temporary ban on the washing of all types of vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers at service centres. Currently, this ban will remain in force until 10 June.

Strict action against rule-breakers

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has given clear instructions to officials to take strict action against those violating the order under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Use water sensibly - TMC

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar and Commissioner Saurabh Rao have appealed to citizens to use water thoughtfully and cooperate with the administration so that the city can be saved from a potential water crisis.

The administration has advised shops and commercial establishments to avoid unnecessary water expenditure and adopt recycling systems. At the same time, households have been asked to stop the wastage of water. Citizens have been specifically appealed to avoid habits such as washing vehicles with drinking water, excessive cleaning of courtyards or premises, and leaving taps open.

Signs of more strictness in the coming days

This step by the municipal corporation is being seen as the beginning of more stringent water conservation measures in the coming time. If the situation does not improve, the administration may take stricter decisions.

Prediction of less rain in this year’s monsoon

Pre-monsoon rains have started in Maharashtra. However, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has given worrying information regarding the monsoon this year. According to the IMD, after seven consecutive years of good rain, the monsoon may remain below normal this year due to El Niño. Rainfall across the country is estimated to be only 92% compared to the average. The monsoon usually knocks on the doors of Mumbai and Thane on 11 June.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Water-Crisis

Published on:

22 Apr 2026 04:05 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Water crisis in Thane: Vehicle washing at service centres banned until 10 June

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Mayank Rawat: Mumbai Indians’ New Addition After Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Mayank Rawat and Rohit Sharma
IPL

Shreyas Iyer’s Incredible Catch Goes Viral; Rohit and Suryakumar’s Reactions Say It All

IPL 2026
IPL

Rohit Sharma’s injury adds to Mumbai Indians’ woes; skips net practice after RCB clash

Rohit Sharma hamstring injury update , MI vs PBKS Rohit Sharma playing status , Rohit Sharma injury scan results , Mumbai Indians news Hindi , Rohit Sharma net session miss , Virat Kohli ankle injury update , IPL 2026 injury news
IPL

Is an Injury Crisis Sidelining Rohit and Virat Alongside Dhoni? Kohli Misses Fielding Against MI

MI vs RCB
IPL

New Train: Mumbai to Dhanbad Express Service Launched, Know Route and Other Details

New Train Mumbai Dhanbad
Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.