Water crisis in Thane: Vehicle washing at service centres banned until 10 June

Amidst rising heat and falling water levels, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken a strict step to deal with a potential water crisis in the city. The municipal administration has imposed a total ban on the washing and cleaning of vehicles at all service centres in the city with immediate effect until 10 June. This decision was taken in view of the depleting water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to the city. This ban is expected to remain effective until the arrival of the monsoon.