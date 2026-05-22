22 May 2026,

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Tiger Kills Four Women in Chandrapur Forest Attack

A tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district claimed the lives of four women, sparking concern among local residents and forest officials.

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Mumbai

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Patrika Desk

May 22, 2026

Chandrapur Tiger Attack 4 died

Four women killed in a tiger attack in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. (Photo: FB/Rani Baug/File)

A tiger attacked a group of 13 women collecting tendu leaves in the Gunjewahi area of Sindewahi tehsil, Chandrapur district, on Friday morning, killing four on the spot.

The attack occurred at approximately 8 am as the women gathered the leaves — used in bidi manufacture — in a forest they visit each summer season routinely. Eyewitnesses said the animal struck without warning, giving the group no chance to flee.

The four women killed have been identified as Kavdubai Dadaji Mohurle, 45; Anubai Dadaji Mohurle, 46; Sunita Kaushik Mohurle, 33; and Sangeeta Santosh Chaudhary, 36, all from Gunjewahi village.

Sindewahi Range Forest Officer Anjali Sayankar arrived at the site with forest department staff and police shortly after the incident was reported. Panchnama proceedings have been initiated. Additional patrols have been deployed and residents have been warned against entering the forest unaccompanied.

Villagers are demanding the immediate capture of the tiger. The killings have deepened longstanding concerns over the safety of forest workers during the tendu leaf season across the Chandrapur region.

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22 May 2026 01:27 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Tiger Kills Four Women in Chandrapur Forest Attack

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