Is an Injury Crisis Sidelining Rohit and Virat Alongside Dhoni? Kohli Misses Fielding Against MI

virat kohli and rohit sharma (photo source IANS
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Injured, Indian Premier League 2026: The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 took place between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). During this match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli did not take the field.
Kohli Absent from Fielding Kohli played an innings of 50 runs off 38 balls. However, he did not return to field afterwards and remained in the dressing room throughout the entire Mumbai Indians' innings. Initially seen in a tracksuit, Kohli later changed into a training jersey. Jacob Bethell was sent onto the field as his replacement.
Kohli Suffers Ankle Injury Commentators during the match reported that Kohli sustained an ankle injury, which prevented him from fielding. However, the severity of the injury remains unclear, and it is not yet known how much this will impact his participation in upcoming matches.
Rohit Sharma Also Injured In the same match, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also picked up an injury. After completing 20 overs of fielding, Rohit opened the batting and scored 19 runs off 13 balls before returning to the pavilion retired hurt. The seriousness of the injury was evident as he did not return to bat again after retiring hurt.
Following the match, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya did not provide an official update regarding Rohit Sharma's injury. Notably, former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has also been unable to play any matches in IPL 2026 so far due to injury. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also ruled out of the league because of injuries, it will be a major blow for cricket fans.
Match Summary Regarding the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batted first and posted a massive total of 240 for 4 in 20 overs. In response, Mumbai Indians could only manage 222 for 5 in their 20 overs and lost the match.