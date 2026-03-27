Jaipur Casino Racket Busted: High-Profile Gambling Den in Luxurious Villa, 16 Arrested After Threats to Police

16 people arrested (Photo: Patrika)
Jaipur Gambling Racket: In a major operation in the Bhankrota police station area of the capital, the police have busted a high-profile gambling racket and casino operating in a luxurious villa. The Bhankrota police station and District Special Team (DST West) of the Jaipur Commissionerate, in a joint operation, arrested 16 people from the spot.
The police also recovered a large amount of cash, mobile phones, and vehicles. DCP (West) Prashant Kiran stated that the police received information that gambling was being conducted on a large scale at Villa No. 5 in 'Empress Greens'. Acting on this information, a police team, fully prepared, cordoned off the villa and raided it.
The scene at the location left the police astonished. A high-stakes game was being played using playing cards and plastic coins, akin to a casino. Upon seeing the police, panic ensued among the people present, but the alert police force apprehended the main culprits.
Investigations revealed that the masterminds behind this entire racket were Pradeep Lalwani and Robin. These two accused were operating the gambling very cunningly. The modus operandi of the racket was as follows:
During the raid, the police seized ₹5.82 lakh in cash, 27 high-end mobile phones, and 1165 plastic coins from the spot. Additionally, the police took possession of about a dozen vehicles parked outside the villa. The main arrested individuals include Shekhar Lal, Ashok Kumar, Vikram Singh, Vinod Rana, Mohit Mehta, along with operators Robin and Pradeep Lalwani.
During the operation, some individuals present at the scene, using their influence, attempted to confront the police team and issued threats to the officers. In response, the police adopted a strict stance and arrested 9 other individuals (Harshit Raj, Mohit Sharma, Sanjay Singhania, Shivdas Meena, Ajay Kumar, Jitendra Choudhary, Vikas Sharma, Jugal Kishore, and Amit Sharma) for obstructing the work and creating a disturbance. The Bhankrota police station is now investigating the past records of the accused and searching for other individuals connected to this network.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending