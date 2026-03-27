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Jaipur Casino Racket Busted: High-Profile Gambling Den in Luxurious Villa, 16 Arrested After Threats to Police

Jaipur Gambling Racket: The Bhankrota police station of the Jaipur Commissionerate and the DST (West) team busted a high-profile gambling racket on Thursday. Police arrested 16 people from the spot, including 7 main accused.

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Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 27, 2026

Jaipur Luxury Villa Turns Illegal Casino Bets on 5 Percent Commission Influential Accused Threaten Police 16 Arrested

16 people arrested (Photo: Patrika)

Jaipur Gambling Racket: In a major operation in the Bhankrota police station area of the capital, the police have busted a high-profile gambling racket and casino operating in a luxurious villa. The Bhankrota police station and District Special Team (DST West) of the Jaipur Commissionerate, in a joint operation, arrested 16 people from the spot.

The police also recovered a large amount of cash, mobile phones, and vehicles. DCP (West) Prashant Kiran stated that the police received information that gambling was being conducted on a large scale at Villa No. 5 in 'Empress Greens'. Acting on this information, a police team, fully prepared, cordoned off the villa and raided it.

The scene at the location left the police astonished. A high-stakes game was being played using playing cards and plastic coins, akin to a casino. Upon seeing the police, panic ensued among the people present, but the alert police force apprehended the main culprits.

The Game Operated on a 5% Commission

Investigations revealed that the masterminds behind this entire racket were Pradeep Lalwani and Robin. These two accused were operating the gambling very cunningly. The modus operandi of the racket was as follows:

  • Cash was collected from each player first.
  • In exchange for cash, they were given plastic coins worth ₹500 each.
  • The operators charged a 5% commission on the total amount for facilitating the gambling.

Seizures and Arrests

During the raid, the police seized ₹5.82 lakh in cash, 27 high-end mobile phones, and 1165 plastic coins from the spot. Additionally, the police took possession of about a dozen vehicles parked outside the villa. The main arrested individuals include Shekhar Lal, Ashok Kumar, Vikram Singh, Vinod Rana, Mohit Mehta, along with operators Robin and Pradeep Lalwani.

Clashing with Police Proved Costly

During the operation, some individuals present at the scene, using their influence, attempted to confront the police team and issued threats to the officers. In response, the police adopted a strict stance and arrested 9 other individuals (Harshit Raj, Mohit Sharma, Sanjay Singhania, Shivdas Meena, Ajay Kumar, Jitendra Choudhary, Vikas Sharma, Jugal Kishore, and Amit Sharma) for obstructing the work and creating a disturbance. The Bhankrota police station is now investigating the past records of the accused and searching for other individuals connected to this network.

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27 Mar 2026 09:00 am

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Casino Racket Busted: High-Profile Gambling Den in Luxurious Villa, 16 Arrested After Threats to Police

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