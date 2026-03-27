Jaipur Casino Racket Busted: High-Profile Gambling Den in Luxurious Villa, 16 Arrested After Threats to Police

During the operation, some individuals present at the scene, using their influence, attempted to confront the police team and issued threats to the officers. In response, the police adopted a strict stance and arrested 9 other individuals (Harshit Raj, Mohit Sharma, Sanjay Singhania, Shivdas Meena, Ajay Kumar, Jitendra Choudhary, Vikas Sharma, Jugal Kishore, and Amit Sharma) for obstructing the work and creating a disturbance. The Bhankrota police station is now investigating the past records of the accused and searching for other individuals connected to this network.