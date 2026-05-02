Jaipur: Civil Lines ROB Set to Open in July, Promised Relief from Traffic Congestion

Jaipur: Residents of Jaipur are set to receive a significant infrastructure boost as traffic is expected to commence on the long-awaited Civil Lines Railway Overbridge (ROB) by early July. According to Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) officials, construction is slated for completion by the end of June, after which an inauguration date will be finalised to open the route for vehicular movement.
JDA officials confirmed that the Civil Lines ROB will connect Jacob Road to Jamnalal Bajaj Marg. The commissioning of this bridge is expected to provide substantial relief from traffic congestion in the Civil Lines area. Work is currently in its final stages, with the bridge anticipated to be fully operational in July.
Engineers have noted that the primary remaining task is the installation of girders over the railway tracks. Permission has been secured from North Western Railway for this critical phase. The installation is expected to have minimal impact on train operations, as the work will be completed within two blocks of three hours each over two days. A specific date for the railway block is currently being finalised.
The project recently drew attention from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who criticised the BJP government via his social media campaign, "Intezar Shastra." Posting on X, Gehlot questioned the state of development, noting the project’s proximity to the Chief Minister’s residence. He stated that the project was initiated by his government in 2021 to alleviate traffic, but claimed that by 2026, it had become an "accident zone" due to government lethargy and political malice.
Work on the Civil Lines ROB initially commenced in January 2021 with an original completion timeline of 18 months. However, the 700-metre-long bridge has taken over five years to complete. The delays were attributed to:
Following the resolution of these disputes, construction regained momentum, leading to the current nearing of completion.
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