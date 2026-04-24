Solar Energy: Rajasthan Achieves Milestone, Surpasses 4,000 MW Production Capacity

Solar Power Projects India: Rajasthan has achieved another significant milestone in the solar energy sector by crossing the 4,000 MW production capacity mark under the PM-KUSUM scheme. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and the guidance of Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, the state has recorded remarkable progress over the past two and a half years.
Previously, only 92 plants with a capacity of 122 MW were installed; this number has now risen to 1,808 plants reaching 4,000 MW. With this achievement, Rajasthan holds the top position in the country in KUSUM Component-A, while ranking third in Component-C, following Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Approximately 2.62 lakh farmers in the state are receiving daytime electricity through solar power plants established under the PM-KUSUM scheme. These plants, with a maximum capacity of up to 5 MW, are being installed on barren land near fields.
This initiative provides farmers with affordable and continuous power for irrigation, while the state’s electricity distribution corporations are obtaining energy at lower costs. Consequently, dependence on traditional energy sources is decreasing and green energy is being promoted.
The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has sanctioned projects totalling 10.7 GW for Rajasthan, with Power Purchase Agreements already signed for all of them. These projects are targeted for completion by 2026-27.
The pace of solar energy expansion in the state is evidenced by the fact that while it took 48 months to reach the first 1,000 MW, the jump to 4,000 MW took only two and a half months. In March 2026 alone, plants with a capacity of 543 MW were installed, marking the largest monthly record to date.
The government has set a target to develop the remaining 6,700 MW capacity by October 2026. In the coming period, new capacity ranging from 500 MW to 1 GW is expected to be added every month, positioning Rajasthan as the leading solar energy state in the country.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending