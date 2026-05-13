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Jaipur

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Results Declared, Here is How to Check

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 are out today! Students can check scorecards at cbse.gov.in using their roll number. News and regional analysis here.

less than 1 minute read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

May 13, 2026

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Class 12 Results Declared

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Class 12 Results Declared (Patrika File Photo)

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 exam results today. Students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number, school code, and admit card ID.

Immense enthusiasm regarding the results is being witnessed in major cities across Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Ajmer. These results are particularly decisive for thousands of students from across the state residing in Kota to prepare for NEET and JEE.

This year, several meritorious students from Rajasthan have brought local pride by performing excellently in the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

  • Step 1: Visit the official website: https://www.cbse.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the "CBSE 12th Result 2026" link.
  • Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
  • Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Key Highlights and Regional Performance

A significant change was observed in CBSE’s history this year, as the Class 10 results were declared before Class 12 for the first time.

The performance of the Ajmer region has recorded a decline this year. While the region ranked sixth in the country last year with a result of 90.40%, it has slipped to the 11th position this year with a score of 86.78%. The Board’s promptness and the changing patterns of the results have surprised everyone this time.

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Jodhpur News

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Published on:

13 May 2026 02:43 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Results Declared, Here is How to Check

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