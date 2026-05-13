Rajasthan: Rooftop Solar Prices Could Rise by up to 35%, New Rule to Come into Effect from 1 June

Impact on Consumers

According to experts, the actual domestic production capacity for DCR modules is currently 15–20 GW, while annual demand has reached approximately 50 GW. This massive gap between demand and supply is driving up module prices. Developers note that, until now, many rooftop systems exceeding 5 kW capacity were being installed using lower-cost non-DCR modules. With this option being eliminated, rooftop solar is expected to become significantly more expensive for the general public, potentially pushing it out of reach for average consumers and leading to higher electricity bills.



Solar developers claim that while non-DCR modules are available at ₹13–₹15 per watt, DCR modules are priced at ₹22 per watt or higher. They have called for an independent assessment of DCR production capacity versus market demand.

Previous Cost (5 kW): Approx. ₹2.40 lakh (without subsidy)

New Estimated Cost (5 kW): Approx. ₹3.05 lakh

Price Increase: Consumers will have to shell out an additional ₹65,000 for a 5 kW system.

This sharp rise is expected to discourage ordinary consumers from adopting solar energy.



Solar Association and Developers Seek Extra Time

"The effort to increase the manufacturing of solar equipment within the country is commendable, but the market is not yet fully prepared. Once the new rule is implemented, solar panels could become expensive, and the pace of many solar projects will slow down. This will affect rooftop solar systems in homes, shops, and industries. It should be implemented in a phased manner."

— Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Rajasthan Solar Association