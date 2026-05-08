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Jaipur

Rajasthan Weather Update: IMD’s new alert regarding weather in Rajasthan, rain warning in 4 districts in the next 3 hours

Rajasthan Rain Alert: The impact of a Western Disturbance continues in Rajasthan on Friday. The Meteorological Department has issued its fourth alert since this morning.

2 min read

Jaipur

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Patrika Desk

May 08, 2026

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Jaipur: The effect of a Western Disturbance continues in Rajasthan on Friday as well. This is the fourth alert from the Meteorological Department since the morning. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur, has issued a yellow alert for rain for the next 3 hours in four districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in some places in Dholpur, Bharatpur, Karauli, and Deeg districts in the next 3 hours. Additionally, there is a possibility of dust storms blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has advised people not to take shelter under trees during thunder and to take shelter in a safe place. Also, exercise special caution while driving vehicles.

Earlier on Friday itself, the Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert regarding rain in Bharatpur and Dholpur districts. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued for Deeg, Bharatpur, Alwar, Dholpur, Karauli, and Dausa, and for Baran, Deeg, Dholpur, Alwar, and Bharatpur districts.

Hailstorm with heavy rain in 3 districts

Before this, fluctuations were seen in the weather of Rajasthan on Thursday too. On Thursday afternoon, the mood of the weather changed suddenly. There was heavy rain along with a hailstorm in Tonk, Alwar, and Dausa districts. Meanwhile, it also rained in Sawai Madhopur and Kotputli-Behror. Relief from the heat was felt in the capital Jaipur due to cool winds blowing late in the evening.

Heat intensifies in Western Rajasthan as temperature rises

On the other hand, the heat has intensified in Western Rajasthan due to an increase in temperature. An increase of up to seven degrees was seen in the day temperature in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the highest temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer at 45.1 degrees. Meanwhile, the mercury was 44.2 degrees in Barmer. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has expressed the possibility of a new round of heatwave starting in the state from 9 May and the temperature reaching 45 to 47 degrees.

Rain alert in these districts today

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for rain in 7 districts of the state on Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Deeg, Bharatpur, and Alwar districts. Also, winds will blow at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.

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Published on:

08 May 2026 12:01 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Rajasthan Weather Update: IMD’s new alert regarding weather in Rajasthan, rain warning in 4 districts in the next 3 hours

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