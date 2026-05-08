Rajasthan Weather Update: IMD’s new alert regarding weather in Rajasthan, rain warning in 4 districts in the next 3 hours

On the other hand, the heat has intensified in Western Rajasthan due to an increase in temperature. An increase of up to seven degrees was seen in the day temperature in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, the highest temperature was recorded in Jaisalmer at 45.1 degrees. Meanwhile, the mercury was 44.2 degrees in Barmer. The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has expressed the possibility of a new round of heatwave starting in the state from 9 May and the temperature reaching 45 to 47 degrees.