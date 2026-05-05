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Nine Entry-Exit Points to be Constructed on Rajasthan Greenfield Expressway; 50 Villages Identified for Land Acquisition

The 181-kilometre Kotputli-Kishangarh four-lane greenfield expressway project is expected to commence within the next two months.

2 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

May 05, 2026

Kotputli to Kishangarh Expressway

Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway. Representative Image.

Jaipur: Construction of the proposed 181-kilometre-long, four-lane Kotputli-Kishangarh Greenfield Expressway is expected to commence within the next two months. Approximately 2,200 hectares of land across 50 revenue villages in the Jaipur district will be acquired for the project. The construction of this expressway, estimated to cost roughly £600 million (₹6,000 crore), is scheduled to begin in July.

The expressway will feature nine entry and exit points between Kotputli and Kishangarh, with a major junction planned at the Dyodi-Harnathpura turn near Jobner.

Designed with state-of-the-art facilities, the route will support a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h, reducing the travel time between Kotputli and Kishangarh to just two hours. For safety reasons, tractors, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers will be prohibited. The project will also implement an Intelligent Transport System and automatic number plate scanning to facilitate distance-based toll collection.

The entry point at Jobner’s Dyodi-Harnathpura turn is set to provide direct benefits to motorists from Nawa, Kuchaman, and Jobner. To assist local farmers, underpasses will be constructed every two kilometres, alongside modern flyovers on major routes.

List of 50 Villages Identified for Land Acquisition

  • Chomu Tehsil: Gudlya, Shiv Nagar, Bhuteda, Ashtikala, Hasteda, Vijaynagar, and Nopa Ka Bas.
  • Kishangarh Renwal Tehsil: Lalasar, Junsia, Baghwas, Dholya Ka Bas, Harsoli, Sundarpura, Ramjipura Kalan, Ramjipura Khurd, Pachkodia, Sheosinghpura, Sukhalpura, Mundoti, Bhojpura Khurd, Deeppura, Charanwas, and Aidankabas.
  • Jobner Tehsil: Dyodi, Shimbhupura, Pratappura, and Jorpura-Jobner.
  • Phulera Tehsil: Gumanpura, Majipura, Sursinghpura, Malyawas, Rojri, Samota Ka Bas, Khediram, Kudiyon Ki Dhani, Akoda, Ramnagar, Charanwas, Chainpura, Naraina, Naradpura, Bhartolav, Jaikampura, Nanan, Hadpura, Shyopura, Sakhun, Ladera, and Sirohi Kalan.

Landmarking Commences

According to officials, land marking for the acquisition process has already begun. Following surveys and public hearings, the compensation and rehabilitation process will be conducted with total transparency. The construction of this highway is expected to revitalise industry, agriculture, and trade in the region. The public hearing phase is currently in its final stages.

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Published on:

05 May 2026 03:49 pm

News / State / Nine Entry-Exit Points to be Constructed on Rajasthan Greenfield Expressway; 50 Villages Identified for Land Acquisition

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