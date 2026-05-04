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Udaipur

Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuation of Three Rajasthan Courts

Bomb threats at Udaipur, Barmer, and Baran courts trigger evacuations and high alert in Rajasthan. Police, ATS, and dog squads search for explosives.

2 min read

Udaipur

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Patrika Desk

May 04, 2026

Udaipur and Barmer courts threatened with bombings creating panic

Security agencies on alert following bomb threat to Udaipur court. Photo: Patrika

The spate of bomb threats in Rajasthan continues to escalate as court complexes in Udaipur, Barmer, and Baran were threatened today, sparking widespread chaos. Authorities evacuated the premises and remain on high alert.

Panic at Udaipur District Court

At approximately 8:30 am on Monday, panic struck the Udaipur District and Sessions Court following a notification of a bomb on the premises. The threat caused an immediate sensation across the area, prompting security agencies to swing into action. The entire complex was evacuated in haste, with police and administrative teams carrying out a meticulous search of every corner of the site.

Lawyers Ordered to Vacate

Before legal work could commence, the administration ordered all lawyers and staff to vacate the building. All entry gates were sealed and a heavy security cordon was established. Personnel from the District Police, Dog Squad, and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) are currently scouring every room and corridor.

Investigation into Email Source

Sources indicate that the threat was delivered via an email. Technical teams are currently tracing the origin and sender of the message. While police officials have urged the public to remain calm, the search operation is proceeding at pace. There has been no official confirmation of any suspicious objects being found as of yet.

Barmer Court Evacuated

In Barmer, located near the Indo-Pakistan border, the District Court also received a bomb threat via email. Following the alert, the administration cleared the premises for a search conducted by the Dog Squad. A similar threat was previously reported at the Barmer District Court on 9 March.

Baran Court on High Alert

In Baran, a suspicious email was sent to the official email ID of the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate). Upon receipt of the information, the administration immediately evacuated the court as a precautionary measure and tightened security. Police and security agencies are currently on-site conducting investigations.

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Updated on:

04 May 2026 12:17 pm

Published on:

04 May 2026 12:16 pm

News / Rajasthan / Udaipur / Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuation of Three Rajasthan Courts

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